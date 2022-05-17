Development Director Mel Cronin chats with supporter Josh Fairchilds at the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association donor lounge during the first night of Give Big on May 5, 2022, at MAP Brewing. SWMMBA plans to fund two major projects with the money raised during Give Big, the North Fork Connector in Big Sky and the Westlake Dirt Jumps.
Gallatin County’s largest nonprofit fundraising effort, Give Big Gallatin Valley, raised over $2.8 million from 6,100 donors for 230 local nonprofits.
"Every year I’m surprised at the generosity and yet, I’m not surprised with our generosity” said One Valley Foundation executive director Bridget Wilkinson. “We live in a generous place.”
It’s the largest dollar amount raised during the fundraising event, put on by One Valley Foundation, since its inception, she said.
The event, held over May 5 and May 6, reached another milestone: over $10 million has been raised since the first Give Big GV event in 2015.
In 2021, Give Big GV raised $2.47 million.
Money raised during the event will go to over 230 nonprofits across the county. The money comes at time when many nonprofits are stretched thin providing services to the growing county, Wilkinson said.
“More is being asked of our nonprofit sector in Gallatin County and they’re rising to the occasion to build social infrastructure,” she said.
Money raised is nonrestricted, meaning that the nonprofits that receive donations can use the money in whatever ways it needs or wants.
For many nonprofits that participated, Give Big is their primary annual fundraising event, Willkinson said.
The nonprofit that drew the most donations was Haven, a nonprofit focused on providing safe recovery for victims of domestic abuse, with more than 480 donors.
That was followed by Bridgercare, a nonprofit that provides reproductive and family planning health care, with 410 donors.
Work is already underway to organize next year’s Give Big GV event, Wilkinson said. Surveys have been sent out to donors and participating nonprofits to see what succeeded and what needs to be improved for next year.
Over 70 events, both online and in person, were held during the 24-hour fundraiser, including a pub crawl, yoga classes, happy hours, cooking classes, and even a hopscotch tournament.
With some feedback trickling in, Wilkinson said there’s been a consensus: in-person events were a welcome change from the virtual fundraisers held in 2020 and 2021.
“We heard from many donors and nonprofits about the job of being in the same space together again,” Wilkinson said. “Creating community together was really important and people didn’t take it for granted.”
