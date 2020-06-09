Montana’s tightest legislative primary has finally been decided.
Jane Gillette, a dentist, beat Randy Chamberlin, CEO of Montana Steel Industries, 50.5% to 49.3% in the Republican contest for House District 64, according to the final unofficial results released Monday evening.
The results will become official once the race is certified next week.
Gillette will face Democrat Brian Popiel and Libertarian Doug Campbell in the November general election for the district, which represents southern Gallatin County.
Because the race was so close, the Republican primary has taken a few days to conclude. The final election night tally, released at 3:30 a.m. last Wednesday, had Gillette leading Chamberlin by 32 votes.
At the time, there were also 45 voters whose ballots hadn’t been counted because of issues related to their signatures. The voters had until Monday to resolve the issues, and five did. With those votes counted, Gillette won by 33 votes.
Gillette ran an unsuccessful campaign for a state House seat in 2018. She heads Sprouts Oral Health, a nonprofit that conducts research, provides consulting services and runs dental programs across Montana.
Her campaign has focused on defending the Constitution and personal liberties, protecting access to public lands, improving health care, increasing wages, reducing wasteful government spending and investing in infrastructure.
It remains to be seen whether Gillette would align more closely with moderate or conservative Republicans in the state House. During the 2019 legislative session, she spoke in favor of renewing Medicaid expansion, which passed in part because of support from moderate Republicans.
Popiel, the owner of Arete Builders in Bozeman, beat fly-fishing guide and former U.S. Senate candidate Josh Seckinger, 57.5% to 42.1%.
Popiel, a member of the Southwest Montana Building Industry Association, has focused his platform on investing in education, defending Medicaid expansion, improving affordable housing, building resilience in the state budget and protecting the environment.
Campbell ran as a Green Party candidate for U.S. House in 2018. He grew up in Bozeman and returned in 2010. He works remotely as the director of information technology for MP2 Energy, a subsidiary of Shell Energy North America. He is an active member of the St. James Episcopal Church and the Bozeman Masonic Lodge.
His campaign Facebook page says his aim is to keep outside influences out of Montana politics and that he will be a “fiscally responsible but free-thinking” state lawmaker.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.