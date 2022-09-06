With travel trailers, fifth wheels, pontoons and fishing boats taking up the parking lot of the Gallatin Valley Mall, a large RV and boat show returned to Bozeman for the first time in three years.
Bretz RV and Marine, with locations in Billings, Missoula, Boise and Nampa, brought the show back to Bozeman with an end-of-season sale running for 11 days, starting on Aug. 26 and ending on Labor Day.
Before the pandemic, Bretz RV and Marine would hold a show in Bozeman a couple times a year.
As of early Monday, the group of around a dozen sales associates had sold 45 campers and boats out of the 54 they arrived with.
“Anytime you go into the fall doing a late show, you never know what it’s going to look like,” said Tom Milikiewicz, sales manager for Bretz RV and Marine.
Selling towards the end of the summer can be hit or miss, Milikiewicz said. Some people might be looking for a good deal at the end of the season while others might not want to deal with storing the boat or camper through the winter.
“It’s nice this week has been hot so people probably forget that we’re right around some snow coming so I think that has benefited us,” Milikiewicz said. “The springtime is really when things kick into gear. However, the weather has helped us get around that and we haven’t been here in three years.”
Milikiewicz said it’s likely Bretz RV and Marine will return to Bozeman next year, hopefully in the spring or early summer.
Many people around Bozeman have been in the market for shorter camper trailers under 25-feet long, according to Milikiewicz.
“I think it’s because there’s a lot of new people in the market, first time travel-trailer, camper owners and they don’t want to have something that’s super long, super heavy so they can tow it with something that’s not a big truck,” Milikiewicz said.
The first couple of summers of the pandemic saw the sale of RVs and boats skyrocket as an increasing number of people were looking to get outdoors with the freedom of owning their own vehicles.
“The markets nationally were up last year quite a bit but now it’s kind of slowed down a little bit. Nationwide, it’s leveled out with interest rates increasing. Pricing is higher than it was a couple years ago with the simple fact that manufacturers have raised prices a little bit,” Milikiewicz said.
Bretz RV and Marine also sees quite a few people coming from outside of Montana to purchase a boat or camper. To benefit from the lack of Montana sales tax, the boat or camper would need to be registered in the state and not everyone from out of state realizes it, he said.
“Through the pandemic, there was limited inventory and now what’s happened is a lot of people have ordered stuff and now the market’s slowing. So now everybody’s overstocking inventory. It’s kind of like a swing, a little bit of a transition,” Milikiewicz said. “It’s hard to predict the future.”
All the products were transported by sales associates and the company’s own transportation drivers, with six drivers in Billings and seven in Missoula.
Josh O’Clair, a sales associate from Missoula, has been at the show since Aug. 31 and said he’s seen a lot of turnover of products selling. New to the show this year is the Ember camper trailer, made for more rugged overland adventures.
“They’re made for boondocking, going off road, doing all the stuff we do in Montana,” he said.
O’Clair said he’s seen a mix of people looking to do more off-the-grid adventures, using RVs as interim housing or people who want to go weekend camping.
“They’re a big purchase. For most people, it’s going to be one of their largest purchases in their life,” he said.
Both O’Claire and Milikiewicz said they’ve seen a lot of families in the week and a half the show has been in Bozeman.
Annika and Scott Hilbrich were out driving when they saw the sign for the show and decided to stop by. While they already have a camper, Scott said it’s started to feel a bit too small for them and their three daughters.
“We’re just maybe looking to upgrade potentially, seeing what’s available,” Annika said.
The Hillbrichs, who are from Bozeman, said they typically go out camping at least every other weekend during the summer.
“It’s getting away from town, getting away from our phones and to be out on the water for family-time,” Scott said.
This year, pontoons have been the big seller when it comes to boats.
One couple was checking out one of the remaining pontoon boats on Monday afternoon. Tammy O’Neill said they recently sold their previous boat and are looking to get a pontoon next.
“We need something like this so that we can be able to bring our dogs with us because it has the gates on it,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill, who normally boats at Hebgen Lake, said with the season almost over, they were hoping to get an idea of what’s available and at what price before making any decisions
Milikiewicz has a boat himself and said it’s a great way to make memories as a family at all ages.
“I think the biggest thing is when your kids are young, they’re going to remember those days on the lake,” he said.
