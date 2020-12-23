A 76-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night when the SUV she was riding in collided with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 191.
The Canton, Georgia, woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Of the five people injured in the wreck, two were taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The incident was reported on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
The woman was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that was traveling north on the highway near Dier Lane. The roads were icy and covered in snow.
The SUV crossed into the opposite lane of travel and collided with a semitrailer heading south, highway patrol said.
A 52-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy and a 78-year-old man, all from Canton, Georgia, were in the SUV. Highway patrol said all passengers were taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
It’s unclear who was driving the car.
A 55-year-old man from Big Timber drove the semitrailer. He was injured and taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital as well.
Highway patrol said that alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected to be a factor in the wreck.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.