GARDINER — Business directly in front of Yellowstone National Park were still on fire Wednesday morning, sending a plume of white smoke in the air that could be seen across the basin here.
Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said sometime around 3 p.m. on Tuesday a person ran out of the Two Bit Saloon on Second Street and Main Street, and yelled at a deputy passing by that a fire had started inside the restaurant. He said the deputy ran in with fire extinguishers.
“(He) tried to do what good he could with it, but it was already rolling at the point and we couldn’t get it stopped,” Bichler said.
A deputy suffered minor smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.
Law enforcement then evacuated the neighboring buildings. Bichler said the fire spread to Yellowstone Raft Company, which shares the building with the saloon, and Red's Blue Goose Saloon and Rosie’s Pizza. The fire was contained to those businesses.
Bichler said the buildings are complete losses.
Around 7 p.m., Bichler said, authorities made the decision to tear down the Blue Goose Saloon to stop the fire. He said there was some concern that the fire would spread to nearby businesses and potentially jump across the road into Yellowstone National Park.
“Obviously the fear of the fire getting into the grass into the park,” he said, “and then setting the park on fire.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Bichler said the deputy who ran into the building indicated that the fire appeared to be coming from a back kitchen.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, pops and crackles could be heard from inside the gutted building that housed Rosie's Pizza. Wooden beams inside could be seen burning from the sidewalk.
The sun shined into Yellowstone Raft Company where the roof had collapsed.
Two Bit Saloon’s interior was charred from the fire, but the roof was still intact.
This story will be updated.
