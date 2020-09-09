A garage caught fire in northeast Bozeman on Wednesday.
The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Rouse behind the Lehrkinds building just before 1:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a stand-alone garage completely engulfed in flames.
The Bozeman Police Department and city of Bozeman's water department also responded. Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said the fire was almost completely extinguished by about 2:30 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire.
The cause is unknown.
North Rouse Avenue was closed from Bond Street to East Griffin Drive.
