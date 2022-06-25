The Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market is back, and on Saturday morning, hundreds of people stopped by the Haynes Pavilion at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds to buy fresh produce, crafts, baked goods and other local products.
Vendors sold a range of food items, including microgreens, garlic, herbs, beets, jams, jellies, cookies, beef, honey, and mushrooms. Others sold handcrafted goods and household items, like quilts, jewelry, soaps, photographs, pottery and candles.
About half of the Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market’s vendors are new to it this year, and the rest are returning, according to Sarah Friedrich, who manages the market for the Belgrade-based nonprofit Career Transitions.
Market capacity has significantly increased since last year, when vendor numbers were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. This year, there are about 130 vendors at the market. There were about 70 vendors in 2021.
Those who run the market mostly try to prioritize vendors who sell local foods, especially produce and meat, but they also like to bring in artists and craftspeople. Organizers are always seeking new volunteers, Friedrich said.
Friedrich pointed out that in Montana alone, farmers markets directly and indirectly contribute about $27.7 million to the state economy annually, and the Gallatin Valley Farmers Market generated about $1.5 million in 2021.
“All that is going directly back into the local community and local economy,” she said. “With Bozeman growing so much, people are wanting to know how they can get involved and get in with Montana communities. This is the way to do it when you’re moving here.”
Andrea Hetland of Monarch Ridge Jewelry spent Saturday morning selling paracord bracelets, beaded jewelry, soaps and other handmade items at a booth in the Haynes Pavilion. Business there was off and on, she said, but it was a good scene overall.
Hetland has crafted the handmade items for about two years now, and she participated in her first crafts fair in Judith Gap last November. She got the idea for the paracord bracelets from her fiance, who is a survivalist.
Sasha Woods of Livingston-based Camino Spice sold spice blends and spiced vegan chocolate on Saturday. She’s been a vendor at the Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market for four years, and she likes that it’s held indoors, where things can’t blow away. She also loves the people.
“These are my peeps,” she said.
Woods puts her Divine Inspired Spice in just about everything, from meats to fish to sparkling water to whiskey drinks to avocado toast. On Saturday, her Smokin’ Old Fashioned Kits were selling out quickly. Customers got a free tote bag with the purchase.
Ten percent of Camino Spice chocolate sales go to charitable organizations, Woods said, and right now, that money is supporting the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund. Her business and home were spared in the recent flood, she said.
Business wound down around noon, and vendors at the Fairgrounds began to pack up their things, at least until next Saturday. People can stop by the Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Sept. 10, excluding July 23.