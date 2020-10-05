A stretch of the Gallatin River will be closed to recreation this week as work continues to replace a bridge north of Manhattan.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Monday that the Gallatin would be closed in the area immediately around Nixon Bridge, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday and Thursday.
Morgan Jacobsen, spokesman for FWP, said that means people shouldn’t plan on floating under the bridge or putting in or taking out boats there between those hours.
During the closure, workers will lift and set the 122-foot-long concrete beams for the north bridge span. People are being advised to avoid the area
The original Nixon Bridge was built in 1891. It’s a one-lane, steel truss structure.
The new bridge will be upstream of the existing bridge, and it will be two lanes.
