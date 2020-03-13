Gallatin County’s public schools plan to stay open as usual, but health and school leaders say that could change quickly if coronavirus becomes a greater threat.
“Our intention in Gallatin County is to keep schools open,” Matt Kelley, city-county health officer, said at a press conference Friday.
But it is a fluid situation and could change in the future, Kelley said.
Kelley cited three reasons for the decision to keep schools open.
First, no virus has been reported or confirmed so far in Montana or Gallatin County, Kelley said, though he predicted it will likely be detected eventually.
“This is likely to be a marathon, not a sprint," he said.
Second, public schools are educating the children of nurses, police officers, doctors and others who would be on the front lines if the global pandemic reaches the Bozeman area.
And third, he said, children have been less effected by the COVID-19 virus in other states. Most have mild rather than serious symptoms, though no one yet knows why.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out guidelines Thursday for when schools should be closed, said Cindi Spinelli, communicable disease specialist with the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The CDC guidelines are based on whether transmission of the virus in the community is zero, minimal to moderate, or substantial.
Based on the experience in other areas, Spinelli said, the CDC concluded that social distancing — keeping 6 feet away from others — and frequent hand-washing are much more effective at preventing spread of the virus.
“Soap and water does wonders,” Kelley said. People should wash their hands in hot, soapy water at least six times a day. The virus is “kind of like a big balloon,” he said. “When you use soap and water, it pops the balloon.”
Bob Connors, Bozeman school superintendent, said many parents have been calling his office, some to say, “’You’ve got to shut down for two weeks’” while others plead, “’Please don’t close.’”
“Everything is still on the table,” Connors said. If schools do close, he said, that decision would be made by the Bozeman School Board working with the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
“We’re going to be communicating with parents over spring break,” he said. “We want them to know we will update them with current information (by email), or they can check the school web page."
Bozeman school administrators are working on contingency plans to move education online in case it becomes necessary. The Montana University System announced Thursday that it would move most university classes online starting March 23.
Both Montana State University and the Bozeman schools are scheduled to be on spring break next week.
School officials are putting together contingency plans they could use if and when the virus appears here.
Connors said Bozeman administrators are looking into lending Chromebook computers to students whose families don’t have computers at home. About 85% of Bozeman school families have computers at home, though the rate is higher at the high school than elementary school level, he said.
Obviously, it would be easier to teach classes by computer to Advanced Placement high school students than to third-graders, he said.
Another concern with keeping schools open is that children whose family income qualifies them for free or reduced-price school lunches can get two meals a day at school, Connors said. And if schools close down, there’s a good chance day cares will close down, and then nurses and others can’t get to work.
“The domino effect can be devastating to the community,” Connors said.
The School Board is scheduling special meetings next week, at noon on March 18, 20 and 23, just in case the board needs to meet quickly.
Schools are just like Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, he said. “They’re preparing for the worst, hoping for the best.”
Meanwhile, KidsLINK after-school programs will remain open across Gallatin County as long as schools remain in session, Danica Jamison, president and CEO of Greater Gallatin United Way, said Friday.
The CDC has tips for how to talk to kids and others about the coronavirus, Kelley said.
“It’s important we do it in a way that’s compassionate and smart,” Kelley said. “We want people to be kind.
“It is serious,” he said. But, he added, “most people who get the virus are going to be fine.”