Updated 7:23 p.m.: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced Friday night that there are four "presumptively positive" coronavirus cases in Montana.
One of them is in Gallatin County.
Cases are considered presumptively positive until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gallatin County officials said Friday they’re preparing for if and — more likely — when the novel coronavirus is recorded in Montana.
Matt Kelley, public health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, led a joint press conference about the virus called COVID-19 with first responders, health care providers and government officials in the Gallatin County Courthouse.
As of Friday afternoon, Montana was one of four states without a confirmed case of the virus.
“It’s likely in the future that we will detect cases in Montana and we’re likely to detect cases in Gallatin County at some point in time, we don’t know when,” Kelley said. “We’ve been preparing for that for weeks, and we continue to prepare.”
He said the county’s focus is on slowing the spread of the virus to “buy time” for the healthcare system to prepare to treat those who are infected.
Kelley said people should wash their hands regularly and long enough to sing “Happy birthday” twice. If someone is sick, they should stay home and should call ahead to a healthcare provider if they have respiratory symptoms like a fever and cough.
Researchers and government officials are still trying to understand how far and how fast this virus spreads.
Kelley said most people who get the illness will ultimately be fine and it seems to have little impact on children. Most at risk are people who are 60 and older or those with a weak immune system.
Who gets tested for the disease is still limited.
The state of Montana had the ability to test up to 1,000 people for COVID-19 as of Friday. That puts doctors in the position to decide who warrants getting tested.
Kelley said most people who have mild symptoms will be asked to stay home to limit the potential spread of the disease as well as other viruses like influenza.
Cindi Spinelli, the health department’s communicable disease program manager, said whether someone gets a test is based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Tests are prioritized for those who have symptoms and a connection to a known COVID-19 case.
“If one of those are missing, then it’s hard for us to explain why we are using very limited resources,” Spinelli said.
Kelley said those who are more vulnerable are higher on the priority list to test. He said no one is keeping a tally of who all requested the test and was denied at this point, saying agencies are largely counting on providers to keep track of their patients.
“We all wish that we could do more testing,” Kelley said, describing the limited supply as a problem.
Kelley said each time Montana’s stock of tests increases, who can access the test gets a little bit broader.
“But right now we’re making due with the best we have,” Kelley said.
If someone is tested, a health provider collects samples from the patient and sends that to the Montana state laboratory.
At least 22 samples from Gallatin County have gone to the state lab. That’s out of the 55 the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Resources recorded as of Friday.
Jon Ebelt, a state health department spokesperson, said in an email Friday that private labs are “coming on board to provide testing” in Montana, which could boost testing capacity. He said the state doesn’t have more details on that yet.
In the meantime, Kelley said the county is preparing to care for vulnerable people.
The county reached into its emergency fund — a roughly $250,000 pool of money — to hire more staff to work with assisted and senior living centers. The health department has warned many of those facilities to restrict access to visitors, especially those who are sick.
Kelley said the health department is still looking for places to provide isolation for those who feel sick or have symptoms but don’t have somewhere to go, like people without a home or those who live in congregate settings.
“The ideal site would be someplace such as a hotel room or house, where someone could be comfortable for up to 14 days, have access to their own bathroom and sink, as well as communication with the outside world through computer or telephone,” he said.
He said that request doesn’t include people with guest rooms in their house.
Dr. Eric Lowe, medical director for Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital's emergency department, said the hospital activated its health system incident command structure on Feb. 10, when the city had its first investigation into whether someone had COVID-19.
There’s a national shortage of supplies for medical equipment, including protective masks and ventilators. Hospital staff said Friday providers are working with each other to see what stock each has and whether they need to redistribute that supply.
While many businesses are talking about how to work remotely, city and county first responders said novel coronavirus wouldn’t change their reach in the area.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said dispatchers worked with Bozeman Health staff to learn how to recognize signs that someone might be sick to signal when first responders need to be more cautious and wear protective gear.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the jail is not changing operations at this point.
“Even though this is a new virus, this collaboration is not new,” Gootkin said gesturing across the officials present Friday.
When it comes to broader questions like if someone has a large event or travel plans they’re considering canceling, Kelley said public health officials are on hand to offer guidance on a case-by-case basis.
He said as people prepare for Montana cases, they should remain considerate. He said an example of that is people check in on their neighbors and should buy what they need but not in excess.
“I have a friend who has a medically fragile child and that friend cannot find hand sanitizer right now,” Kelley said. “That’s a bigger deal for that family than it is for the rest of us.”
For more information, go to https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ or call Gallatin health officials at 406-582-3100.