Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman is well on its way to becoming a regional ice-sports hub.The Gallatin Ice Foundation fundraised $1.5 million in an 18-month campaign to equip the Bozeman Ice Facility’s Ice Barn rink at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds to offer near year-round ice for athletes and the public, Philanthropy Director Jeffrey Moore said.Donations to the nonprofit that operates the rink ranged from $50 from individuals to a $400,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The fundraising campaign near completed earlier this year when the Gallatin Ice Foundation announced it plans to stay open through the summer starting in 2022. “(T)o raise this kind of money in the face of the pandemic was incredible,” Moore said in an email. “Thanks to our Bozeman community, could not have done it without you.”Gallatin Ice Foundation has now purchased that all the necessities for keeping the Ice Barn operating in the summer — including insulation, a new roof and cooling and dehumidifying systems. And the rink is packed almost every day.At least 1,600 people use the facility on a regular basis — including hockey players, curlers and figure skaters — and the rink is in use from 6 a.m. to midnight most days, Gallatin Ice General Manager and Hockey Director Dave Weaver said.“We’re almost at max capacity,” he said.Summer ice operations are expected to relieve some of the pressure from the congested winter season, offer better training opportunities for ice-sports athletes and provide for expanded and new programing, Moore said. But the Ice Barn is far from where he wants it to be.“The next step is seats,” Moore said. “It’s all about spectators and locker rooms” Buy Now A rendering of plans to add seating, a restaurant and executive suite to the Ice Barn at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Courtesy of Jeffrey Moore The rink hosts teams from around the country to play at least 50 hockey games against Montana State University’s three hockey teams and the Bozeman Icedogs, Moore said. MSU’s most competitive men’s team hosted the University of Montana earlier this year, a game that drew 1,100 spectators — the rink’s fire-code capacity — and another 700 people who were turned away, Moore said.The cost to construct bleachers and a mezzanine with a restaurant and an executive suite to host up to 1,500 people, permanent locker rooms for MSU’s hockey team — which would help attract more talent to its programs — and upgrades to the parking lot is estimated at $6 million to $8 million, Moore said.The goal, Moore said, it to become what the Valley Ice Garden — a year-round rink in Four Corners from 1997 to 2006 with a 3,500-person capacity — once was.Crowds packed the Ice Garden on Friday nights for Icedogs games, so much so that traffic and public drunkenness became an issue, said Jason Martel, general manager at the Ice Garden from 1999 to 2006. A Bozeman figure skating club at the time fundraised to pay for summer operations and the rink hosted camps and recreational leagues for children and adults to make up the margins year-round.“Some of my fondest memories were walking out of the arena with my hockey gear in shorts and flip flops when it was still light out,” Martel said.But the cost to operate the facility became untenable, and when regional hockey rivals left the division, it was clear the rink was history, he said. It now serves as a distribution warehouse.Bozeman had a much smaller population then, however, and Gallatin Ice Foundation operating as a nonprofit gives the rink the leeway it needs to operate a facility in which breaking even is considered successful, Martel said.The Ice Garden hosted concerts, trade shows and other major events, something Moore and Weaver said they hope the Ice Barn will have the capacity to do once the bleachers are built. That, on top of training camps, tournaments and recreational ice use, could be a boon for Bozeman's ice-sports athletes and the region at-large."We're talking about thousands and thousands of people who come to Bozeman (for ice-related activities)," Weaver said. "Having a venue that can handle that is critical." 