A nonprofit is hoping a new center in Gallatin County will help solve a vexing problem: barriers in getting service dogs to veterans suffering from mental health issues.
Operation Therapy began in Michigan four years ago with a miniature horse therapy program, but they are hoping to expand to a service dog training program at a 20 acre ranch in Gallatin Gateway.
Their plans are ambitious. Operation Therapy wants to become the biggest provider of service dogs for veterans in the country, with an eventual target of providing 500 trained dogs each year.
Bob Olejar, Operation Therapy’s executive director, who works in the entertainment industry, said they are focusing on service dogs for veterans because they believe well-trained dogs can help veterans with severe post-traumatic stress disorder in ways traditional treatment options cannot.
The issue has been a focus for some in the military community in recent years: Congressional lawmakers introduced a bill in the House this spring that would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide service dogs for veterans with mental health issues.
“We’re trying to solve a national problem,” Olejar said.
“The big thing (veterans) say is ‘No one has my six. I’m all alone, I don’t have a full field of vision, I don’t have a sense of security, things can go wrong and I don’t have a way to handle it.’ When they are with another veteran they go ‘OK, I have a team.’ The same thing happens with a dog.”
The land now houses just a run-down barn and two small cottages, but Olejar is hoping to build a dog training facility and buildings to house veterans while they are at the property to get their service dogs.
Olejar moved onto the ranch in November, and quickly brought out three trained miniature horses from their Michigan facility.
Olejar said they are planning to use the three horses, Jake, Duke and Sam, for therapy purposes in addition to the dog training operation.
They are working on fundraising for the project, with a short-term goal of $1.5 million to help get things off the ground.
The goal is to build out a full kennel-less training facility for the dogs and a facility for the miniature horses.
They are planning to use Portuguese podengo dogs, Olejar said, some of which will be bred at the ranch. Chris Grimaldi, board secretary for Operation Therapy, said in an ideal world, they would want to use rescue dogs.
But for therapy dogs, a more reliable breed is necessary, Grimaldi said.
“The reason you want a controlled breed and know what you’re getting is for health reasons,” Grimaldi said. “When you get a rescue dog you don’t know if it’s going to have a hip issue in a year, and you invest a lot of time and a lot of money into a dog so you really want to get a sense of their history, their health, all that kind of stuff.”
The dogs would live at the ranch for the first four months of their lives, then be sent to foster families for an additional year before returning to the ranch and matched with a veteran.
Olejar said they envision veterans would come to the ranch for two weeks to train with their dog before taking it home. Training includes the basics, like sit and stay, and more involved things like making sure the dogs and veterans are comfortable in public settings like restaurants.
In addition to the training facility, plans include building guest houses for donors and a hotel-style building for the veterans.
Though they don’t expect construction on many of the buildings to start much before spring of next year, Olejar said they are set to start training the first small group of dogs in the fall.
They anticipate it will take a few years to get up to full operations, but Olejar said once things are well established in Gallatin Gateway, they will look into building another facility somewhere else, until there are enough service dogs for veterans who need them.
“If we’re able to get the community support, and the state support, and the corporate support and everything that we need to build this, we’ll really change the whole situation for veterans in this country,” Olejar said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.