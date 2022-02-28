A convoy of truckers is expected to cause traffic snarls on Wednesday afternoon in the Belgrade area, according to Gallatin County.
The convoy, a loosely organized group of truckers and transportation workers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, is expected to arrive in Belgrade around 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and depart about two hours later, according to a news release from Gallatin County. The protest is traveling on Interstate 90 and is expected to exit into Belgrade at exit 298, go to the Flying J at the intersection of Amsterdam Road and Jackrabbit Lane, and then re-enter the interstate heading east at the Jackrabbit Lane ramp.
Part of Jackrabbit Lane will be closed to other traffic as the convoy moves through the area, the release said, and people traveling in other areas of Jackrabbit Lane near the I-90 interchange should expect “significant delays.”
It’s also anticipated that traffic could come to a halt on Amsterdam Road between the interstate off-ramp and the Flying J.
Gallatin County suggested several alternate routes for people who need to get between Bozeman and Belgrade while the convoy is passing through the area. Those include using Valley Center Road, Thorpe Road, Frontage Road and I-90 exit 299 at Airway Boulevard near the airport.
The convoy is one of multiple spinoffs of the Canadian trucker protests, which included a three-week blockade in Ottawa and protests along the Canadian border. One convoy departed from Los Angeles last week and is aiming for Washington, D.C., according to organizers. Hundreds of vehicles were part of the convoy as it departed, though a vast majority were private passenger vehicles and fewer than 40 were actual semitrailers when it left California, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
Similar to the Canadian protest, the U.S. Freedom Convoy and the collection of loosely affiliated similar convoys are protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Montana does not have any form of all-encompassing vaccine mandates for transportation workers. A federal mandate for vaccines at large employers was struck down by a judge before it could be enforced.
The U.S. Capitol has reintroduced fencing and other security measures around the U.S. Capitol in anticipation of the convoy’s expected arrival at the end of the week, as reported by the Washington Post.
