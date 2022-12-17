Gifts for participants of the Gallatin County Treatment Court during are lined up before the court's Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Treatment Court is an 18-month program that provides an alternative to traditional sentences for substance abuse convictions.
Bobbi Widdicombe, a participant of the Gallatin County Treatment Court, smiles as she shakes Judge John Brown's hand after receiving a certificate for 6 months of sobriety during the court's Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Treatment Court is an 18-month program that provides an alternative to traditional sentences for substance abuse convictions.
Judge John Brown presides over the Gallatin County Treatment Court's Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Treatment Court is an 18-month program that provides an alternative to traditional sentences for substance abuse convictions.
A row of green and red gift bags sat below the judge’s bench in a courtroom at the Law and Justice Center on Friday morning.
The gifts were for all 18 participants in the Gallatin County Treatment Court, an alternative sentencing that aims to help people who committed crimes motivated by substance abuse to get on the path to sobriety and stay out of jail or prison.
After court proceedings Friday morning, participants and the treatment court team mingled and snacked on treats in the courtroom for its annual Christmas celebration.
The Gallatin County Treatment Court began in 1999, the second of its kind in the state. Since then, the court has helped people stay out of jail or prison and overcome addiction. Judge John Brown has managed the treatment court for 12 years.
Since its inception, the court has graduated 205 people.
To remain part of the program, participants need to regularly test negative for drugs and alcohol, appear for frequent hearings in front of Brown and attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
A team that includes a prosecutor, a defense attorney, a mental health coordinator, case managers and more oversee the cases and help the participants stay on track. They need to stay sober for six months to graduate from the program.
“People have a chance to stay out of jail and prove themselves,” Brown said.
Brown also presented to awards to Commissioner Joe Skinner and to Glenda Noyes, a former assistant to the commissioners. Both people, Brown said, had gone above and beyond in their time with the county to advocate for and serve the treatment court.
Some participants on Friday received chips for two, three or six months sober from Brown, and others shared their struggles with staying sober. Brown asked each participant how they were doing and if they had plans for the holidays.
Some talked about their plans to visit family or updates on their jobs, and one woman discussed her plans to escape the cold and vacation in Hawaii in January.
“I think everybody in treatment court is doing really well. And I look forward to the New Year, where we have some people gradating,” Brown said. “I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas.”
