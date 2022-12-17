Let the news come to you

A row of green and red gift bags sat below the judge’s bench in a courtroom at the Law and Justice Center on Friday morning.

The gifts were for all 18 participants in the Gallatin County Treatment Court, an alternative sentencing that aims to help people who committed crimes motivated by substance abuse to get on the path to sobriety and stay out of jail or prison.

After court proceedings Friday morning, participants and the treatment court team mingled and snacked on treats in the courtroom for its annual Christmas celebration.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

