Gallatin County Treatment Court celebrates Christmas By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 17, 2021 Judge John Brown listens as a participant of the Gallatin County Treatment Court gives an update on his life during the treatment court's Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Treatment court is an 18-month program that provides an alternative to traditional sentences for substance abuse convictions. Judge John Brown shakes the hand of a participant of the Gallatin County Treatment Court during the court's Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Treatment Court is an 18-month program that provides an alternative to traditional sentences for substance abuse convictions. Santa came to town on Friday morning — or, at least, to Gallatin County Treatment Court.Some participants received coins from Judge John Brown for staying sober for two months, three months or six. Others were moved up from one phase to the next in the program, and a handful told other participants about recent relapses — and what they were doing to recover and keep themselves out of jail.No matter where the participants were in the program or on their own path to sobriety, all received gifts from the Treatment Court team, and all were invited to snack on some treats that were in the courtroom for its annual Christmas celebration. The Gallatin County Treatment Court was established in 1999 and was the first of its kind in the state, according to treatment court coordinator Andrea Lower. The court is an alternative sentencing and aims to help people who committed substance abuse motivated crimes get on the path to sobriety and stay out of jail or prison.To remain part of the program, participants need to regularly test negative for drugs and alcohol, appear for monthly hearings in front of Brown and attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings. They also need to stay sober for six months to graduate from the program.At Friday morning’s hearing, Brown asked participants how they were doing, if they had any holiday plans and if anything was going on that they needed him to be aware of. Some talked about their children, their plans to visit family or updates on their jobs. A handful made plans for exit interviews after February graduations from treatment court.A woman with dark hair and glasses shared that she had used recently and spent several days in jail after testing positive. She was working on getting back on track, she told the court, and planned to finish decorating for Christmas and spend time with her children. Judge John Brown listens to a participant of the Gallatin County Treatment Court tell the story of a near relapse during the court's Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Treatment Court is an 18-month program that provides an alternative to traditional sentences for substance abuse convictions. "I would much rather have you out, (working), with your kids … than in jail," Brown told the woman.A man in a dark green and black button up and a tie shared that he had done something he knew he wasn't supposed to — he had gone into a bar. But, the man said, he hadn’t drank, and he was only in the bar for a few minutes to walk his girlfriend to the bathroom.The first of five core values of Treatment Court is honesty, and the man wanted to be honest, he said.“You can’t be clean and sober if you’re not honest,” Brown told the man. “Thank you for being honest. You were being a gentleman.”The four other core values of Treatment Court are integrity, responsibility, sobriety and service.Since its establishment in 1999, 193 people have graduated from Treatment Court. There are 16 current participants. To be part of Treatment Court, participants need to complete an interview and a chemical dependency evaluation and maintain full time employment, go to school, or comply with disability requirements to stay in the program. They are also required to go to addictions counseling, regularly test for drug and alcohol use and meet with a case manager.Treatment court is overseen by a team of people appointed by Brown, including Deputy County Attorney Eric Kitzmiller, defense attorneys Kirsten Mull-Core and Adrienne Ellington, licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Jim Muphey and clinical supervisor Vicki DeBoer, along with Probation Officer Erik Peterson. 