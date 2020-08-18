The Gallatin County Commission decided Tuesday to hold the November election by mail in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioners voted 2-1 after about four hours of public comment.
Commissioners Don Seifert and Scott MacFarlane voted for having a mail-ballot election.
They said they made the decision to ensure that as many people can vote as possible without having to compromise their health or safety. They also said that it is impossible to know what the virus will look like in November, so they have to make decisions now that will ensure the election can go forward regardless of the state of the pandemic.
Commissioner Joe Skinner voted against having a mail-ballot election and instead opted for a polling-place election. He said he generally supports mail-ballot elections because he finds them safe and secure.
However, because dozens of residents spoke out about the potential of voter fraud, Skinner said having a mail-ballot election “compromises the perception of the integrity of our election.”
For the November election, ballots will be sent out on Oct. 9 and return postage will be provided.
Voters will still be able to vote in-person at the county election department. Election officials are also working to set up satellite locations on specific days in outlying towns, such as Three Forks and Manhattan, where residents could vote in-person, said election manager Casey Hayes.
There will also be drop-off boxes throughout the county for the month leading up to the election.
The commissioners’ decision to hold a mail-ballot election comes after an announcement from Gov. Steve Bullock that counties can decide whether to have a polling place or mail-ballot election on Nov. 3.
Since Bullock’s declaration, at least 25 counties — including Missoula and Lewis and Clark —have chosen to hold mail-ballot elections, according to Hayes. At least six have decided to have polling place elections.
In June, Bullock allowed counties to hold a mail-ballot primary election. All 56 counties chose to do so. At the time, election officials said the primary went smoothly and they saw record voter turnout.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.