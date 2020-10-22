The Gallatin County Commission is set to purchase a former Four Corners shooting range for the sheriff’s office to free up space in the Law and Justice Center.
The commissioners plan to close on the Zero-In Indoor Shooting Center next Thursday.
They intend to spend about $5.3 million for the property, which sits on 6.5 acres near Jackrabbit and West Baxter lanes and includes a 25,000-square-foot shooting range and retail space.
The county also plans to purchase $93,300 worth of equipment associated with the building and will need to make minor renovations to meet the needs of the sheriff’s office.
The county will use coronavirus relief money to pay for the purchase.
The state has set aside some of the $1.25 billion it received in aid from the federal government to reimburse local governments for coronavirus-related costs, including first responders’ salaries and benefits.
However, because the county had already budgeted for first responders, it has been able to use the money it had intended for first responders to pay for the Zero-In property.
“Since we are using some available cash that came from CARES funding, it’s a really appropriate way of using taxpayer money that was given to us without any strings attached and that we were looking for a way to use anyway,” said commissioner Scott MacFarlane.
The Zero-In building will soon be home to about half the sheriff’s office, including the patrol and training divisions. Some administrators, detectives and court security will remain at the Law and Justice Center on South 16th Street in Bozeman.
The sheriff’s office also plans to use the gun range for training and will likely charge other area law enforcement agencies to use the facility.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue, which plans to expand using money from a new voter-approved tax hike, will eventually move to the Zero-In site, as well. Relocating search and rescue will free up space at the county’s emergency coordination center for the backup 911 dispatch center.
The Zero-In property includes about four acres of undeveloped land and is next to the county road and bridge department, which commissioner Scott MacFarlane said makes it an ideal spot for future county expansion if needed.
The sheriff’s office relocation will make room available in the Law and Justice Center, which is unsafe and overcapacity, said commissioner Don Seifert. It could also reduce the cost to construct a new Law and Justice Center cost by as much about $10 million.
Commissioner Joe Skinner said the $5.3 million purchase of Zero-In is a good use of taxpayer dollars because it will ultimately save the county money.
“I think the county’s going to look back at this in 10 years — or even five years — and say it was a great purchase,” he said.
The commissioners don’t have specific plans to replace the Law and Justice Center, but they previously have tried to do so.
Last November, voters rejected a $59 million bond issue for a new building that would have housed the sheriff’s, coroner’s and county attorney’s office as well as the district and youth courts.
In 2014, voters rejected a $68.3 million bond issue for a joint city-county building. Four years later, the city and county again discussed a shared building, but the city ultimately decided to build its own public safety center, which is now under construction.
