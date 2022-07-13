The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, one of Montana’s busiest search and rescue organizations, is seeking volunteers in Big Sky and West Yellowstone.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue Commander Scott Secor said Big Sky and West Yellowstone residents are needed to fill out the search and rescue volunteer team.
“We’re looking for residents (of Big Sky and West Yellowstone) to volunteer because then we have a quicker response to calls as they come out,” Secor said.
Secor estimates that the Gallatin SAR is the busiest county search and rescue organization in Montana. Last year, SAR had its busiest year on record, with 134 missions, including 34 searches and 69 rescues.
According to the organization’s annual report, 161 volunteers spent 4,472 hours on those missions in 2021.
Secor said the organization has a big pool of volunteers in the Gallatin Valley, but that it’s been harder to find residents to volunteer in Big Sky and West Yellowstone.
“There are not as many residents who have the skills or available time to do it,” Secor said. “That’s really the biggest thing is having the time available to attend training or missions.”
An ideal volunteer candidate has backcountry experience, whether that be rock climbing, snowmobiling, whitewater skills, and are familiar with the backcountry area they live in, Secor said.
Volunteers do at least one training a month after an initial training. Those monthly trainings refresh volunteers on a variety of skills from CPR training to swift water rescues.
In 2021, volunteers spent 8,545 hours training, according to the annual report.
“Our volunteers are amazing,” Secor said. “They drop everything at a moment’s notice to help a stranger at all times of the day.”
Volunteering in Big Sky, West Yellowstone or in the valley section all carry a host of different responsibilities and types of missions, Secor said.
While West Yellowstone can see summer rescues — slips, sprained ankles, lost hikers — its busy season is during snowmobile season.
Big Sky sees consistent rescues year-round, with plenty of winter and summer accidents. In the valley, the busier season is in the summer when hikers, bikers, trail runners and other recreators get into scrapes.
While the training and missions can be time consuming, Secor said it’s worth it.
“The obligation of doing all those things is far outweighed by the joy and satisfaction these volunteers get by rescuing and finding lost people,” Secor said. “The satisfaction of helping a stranger and providing a service no one else can provide is very rewarding.”
Those interested can submit a form questionnaire to volunteer, some applicants that meet SAR’s criteria will be interviewed. The application form can be found on Gallatin County’s website, gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net, under the search and rescue tab on the sheriff’s office page.