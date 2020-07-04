The Gallatin County Commission has worked over the last few months to develop its budget for next year, aiming to minimize tax increases while also responding to the needs of a growing population.
The commissioners will approve a preliminary budget on Tuesday.
They will then hold meetings on July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4, to hear from department leaders and the public to help them finalize their decisions. The final budget will be approved by the end of August.
Because the budget is still tentative, the county doesn’t yet know how much property taxes will increase next year.
“We don’t have a lot of decisions to make,” said commissioner Scott MacFarlane. “It’s more about getting more information, so we can finish the budget.”
Even with the economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioners said they aren’t worried about the county’s budget.
Many departments are seeing record levels of fee collection from work like permitting sewer systems and new buildings. The commissioners also expect to see increased revenue stemming from new construction and a rise in properties’ taxable values.
The commissioners said they have some concerns that more residents and businesses won’t be able to pay the taxes they owe, so they plan to carefully watch property tax collections and, if necessary, will adjust the budget.
“We just have to see how it all shakes out,” commissioner Joe Skinner said.
To minimize tax increases, the commissioners decided not to provide raises for most county employees as they did last year. They also didn’t approve as many new positions as they typically do.
The major budget changes for next year stem from voters’ approval of two tax increases for public safety in June.
Voters gave the commissioners the authority to levy a maximum of about $2.1 million for upgrades to the county’s 911 communications system and for new staff. The commissioners have decided to levy about $1.62 million next year for the 911 Dispatch Center.
The new tax revenue won’t increase the 911 Dispatch Center’s budget by $1.62 million but will instead replace the general fund dollars the commissioners have used in the past for the department.
About $900,000 of the newly available general fund dollars will go to the Gallatin Rest Home, which has struggled financially in recent years in part due to the rising cost of care and the need to rely on staffing agencies for health care workers.
Next year, the Rest Home will receive about $1.94 million in taxes, up from $1.05 million this year. The Rest Home’s budget has increased over the last few years, and commissioners have said they expect the facility to continue to need additional taxpayer support.
In June, voters also approved a tax hike for search and rescue. The commissioners can now allocate up to about $706,000 more annually to the department. They have yet to determine how much additional money they’ll provide because the department is still drafting its budget, which will be presented at the county’s upcoming hearings.
The pandemic has led to new priorities for the commissioners.
They made a significant investment in the Gallatin City-County Health Department, approving all of the department’s requests except for a new communications staff member, which they have said they will reconsider at their budget hearings.
The county has decided to give the health department an increase of about $163,000, which will be used in conjunction with grants and federal dollars from the coronavirus relief bill.
The new money includes funds for training a medical reserve corps that could help the county respond to a spike in COVID-19 cases, retaining a long-term care coordinator who has been working with senior living facilities to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and making a temporary nurse who was hired during the pandemic a permanent employee.
The commissioners also have approved new requests totaling about $622,000 for the innovation and technology services department, which has become more crucial as the pandemic has forced many employees to work from home and some public meetings to be held remotely.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.