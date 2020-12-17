There’s a new Nordic ski track in Bozeman that could help spread out winter recreation options as the city expands.
The loop trail snakes through the southwest corner of Gallatin County Regional Park, an approximately 100-acre space that’s already home to an off-leash dog park, a dinosaur playground and a hill for sledding.
Nick Borzak, Gallatin County chief operations officer, came up with the idea for the route after he saw that a large field in the park wasn’t getting much use in the winter. He asked Dragan Danevski, co-director of Montana Endurance Academy, to help him map out a cross-country ski trail system on the field.
Danevski created a pattern that maximizes the trail’s length in the small space, he said. The track has oblong bends that wind inside an outer oval. In total, it’s a little more than a mile long.
In October, the county cut the track, and there are already signs people have been using it, according to Borzak. To him, finding a groomer to maintain the trail was the hardest part of getting the project off the ground. It’s been groomed once so far.
“The thought was, let’s throw some limited resources at this,” Borzak said. “The park already sees heavy, heavy traffic, so this is just another feature to add onto it.”
The county commission doesn’t yet have a vision for the track in the summer, but it could be opened to walking or jogging.
“We’re just hoping for a good, snowy year,” Borzak said. “Hopefully this thing takes off and people enjoy it.”
Danevski said he wanted to provide new Bozeman residents, especially those moving to the northwestern end of town, with closer options for cross-country skiing. Many of the city’s Nordic ski trails lie on the outskirts of town.
“More and more people are moving to Bozeman, and it would be good if we have more options for people,” he said.
Danevski said there’s potential for the county or adjacent neighborhoods to build more hills or add snowmaking options to the course at some point in the future, but much depends on future donations and support.
To him, the trails are largely about showing the city’s newcomers what Bozeman is all about. He envisions making the park a place where entire families can recreate together.
“The whole idea is for us to start from somewhere and build excitement about the trails, and get more people and groups involved,” he said. “We would like those trails in town to become part of the culture in our community.”
