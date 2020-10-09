Ballots were mailed Friday to all active registered voters in Gallatin County.
Voters will likely begin receiving ballots in the next several days.
Postage will be provided for voters to return their ballots by mail. The election department must receive ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day — Nov. 3 — for them to be counted.
Voters can also drop their ballots off until 8 p.m. on Election Day at one of seven places of deposit — the election department in Bozeman, the Big Sky Water and Sewer District office, the office of the Associated Students of Montana State University and the clerks’ offices in Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks and West Yellowstone.
Voters have been able to vote in-person at the county elections department in Bozeman since last Friday and will continue to be able to do so on weekdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., until the day before the election. On Election Day, residents will be able to vote at the election department or the fairgrounds in Bozeman from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Even though ballots have been mailed, those wishing to register to vote or update their registration may still do so at the election department or can mail, fax or email in a registration form as long as it has a written — not digital — signature.
Voters can learn more about their registration and the status of their ballot at MyVoterPageMT.com.
Those looking for additional information can visit gallatinvotes.com, call 582.3060 or email gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov.
During October, election department staff is traveling around the county in a mobile satellite office to offer voter services to limit crowds in the Bozeman office.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the mobile office will be at the Three Forks Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, on Thursday and Friday, the office will be outside the Manhattan municipal offices from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The mobile office will travel to the West Yellowstone town offices, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 20 and 21. Then, election department staff will visit the Big Sky Water and Sewer District office on Oct. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The mobile satellite office will be in the west side lobby of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at MSU, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 27-30.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, 45 of Montana’s 56 counties are holding a mail-ballot general election. The 11 counties running polling-place elections sent ballots to absentee voters on Friday.
Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties the option of holding a mail-ballot election in response to a July request from county clerks who expressed concern about the effects the coronavirus pandemic could have on polling-place elections.
Republican groups sued Bullock over his decision.
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Republican effort to stop mail voting in the general election, paving the way for ballots to be mailed on Friday.
