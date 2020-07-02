True story: This wasn’t the first “bear locked in a car” call that Gallatin County Deputy Doug Lieurance had responded to in Big Sky.
Lieurance was working the night shift in Big Sky on Tuesday when he got a call from a dispatcher at about 10:30 p.m.
“How would you like to go help a bear?” the dispatcher asked Lieurance.
“Depends on what you mean,” he said.
“The bear is locked in a person’s vehicle,” the dispatcher replied.
Lieurance didn’t have any apprehensions about opening a car to let a bear out. He had done it twice before, including once when a bear got into his own car in his driveway.
It happened a few years ago, he said. Lieurance recalled his kids waking him up around 2 a.m., shouting that there was a bear inside their car.
The bear was easy to get out since Lieurance had the keys to the car.
The second instance was more of a challenge. The family, whose minivan the bear was in, left the keys inside the car, and the bear managed to lock the doors on itself. However, once Lieurance was able to unlock the van, the automatic sliding door made it easy to get out of the bear’s way.
“It’s an easy motion for their paws and claws to get ahold of (a car door handle) to get it open,” he said.
Once inside, Lieurance said, the bear becomes nervous because they’re stuck in an unfamiliar situation. Eventually the bear’s claws push the lock button and they’re stuck.
“They start clawing on the plastic,” Lieurance said. “They figure, ‘I did that to get in.’”
Bears meandering around Big Sky are common.
In October, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks killed a 185-pound female bear after it became a nuisance in the area and showed no fear of humans. The bear was reported seen nearly entering a hotel, sitting outside the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, breaking into garbage cans and nabbing a slice of pizza off a woman’s plate at an outdoor table near the Blue Moon Bakery.
On Tuesday evening, Lieurance found the bear stuck in a pickup on Pine Cone Terrace. The little black bear — a young adult, maybe — had pooped inside the truck and ripped up some of the upholstery by the time Lieurance got there.
“I guess it doesn’t really matter how big they are,” he said, “they can still make their damage.”
For three or four minutes in the dark, Lieurance slipped a tool inside the truck’s window, trying to hit the unlock button. He had the car owner point a flashlight inside the truck so he could see what he was doing.
At first, Lieurance said, the bear was curious, sniffing the tool and blocking the unlock button with its head. Then the bear started slapping the window, making loud cracking noises that made the car owner “jump and let out a little squeal when he slapped,” the deputy said.
The slaps were jarring, but Lieurance said he was more concerned about the possibility of the bear’s mother hanging around. He said he was more aware of what was happening on the outside of the truck than what the bear was doing on the inside. “Because I know where he’s at,” Lieurance said.
The bear eventually calmed down. It sat down and watched Lieurance unlock the truck.
The bear hesitated when Lieurance opened the door and moved to the front of the car to avoid being in its way. But, Lieurance said, once the bear figured out “where freedom was” he took off.
“Once he realized it was open and he could get out, that’s when he leapt out and ran,” he said.
Lieurance agreed that bears hanging around residential areas in Big Sky are common. He’s responded to calls for bears doing other things, too, like getting stuck in dumpsters.
Usually there’s something that attracts bears to get into whatever they’re going to get into — food in a car or something else that smells.
“I guess I would say the interactions are common,” Lieurance said. “They aren’t everyday because we live where the bears live and we happen to run into them every now and then.”
