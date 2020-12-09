The Gallatin County Commission gave approval Tuesday to use $964,000 from the county’s open lands program to help purchase conservation easements on three properties.
The owners of the three properties were the only people to apply for this year’s open lands funding, which totaled $1.1 million and came from a voter-approved tax.
The money not spent on the three easements — about $136,000 — will be available for open lands projects next fall.
The largest share of the county’s open lands funds will go to protecting the 305-acre Bos Hay and Grain property on Gooch Hill Road near Gallatin Gateway.
The county open lands program will give $415,000 to help compensate for the loss in property value associated with the easement, which limits the amount of development on the property. The Gallatin Valley Land Trust, which is overseeing the project, is seeking $1.04 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a federal agency, and the Bos family will donate $622,000 of the property’s value.
The property has been farmed by the Bos family for 45 years. It’s important habitat for wintering elk and faces development pressure as Four Corners and Gallatin Gateway expand, said Chad Klinkenborg, a GVLT lands project manager.
The conservation easement will allow the farm to remain in agricultural production and will prevent it from being developed further.
“While we love farming, it is increasingly difficult to succeed in agriculture in this valley as the population grows,” Ronald Bos, the property’s owner, wrote in a letter to GVLT. “We hope to pass on a love for the land and an opportunity to work in agriculture to our grandchildren and great grandchildren.”
Commissioner Joe Skinner also said the property’s long agricultural history was a reason to protect it.
“Wildlife protection and scenic properties are all very important as far as the open lands program, but I think sometimes, we forget that one of the most important things is to protect that really important agricultural property that we’re seeing here,” he said.
The commissioners also agreed to contribute $285,720 to the purchase of a conservation easement on the 650-acre Northgate 444 Ranch near Maudlow. The landowner, Duncan Hill, will donate $1.81 million of the property’s value and private donors have pledged $288,000.
The ranch is now in five parcels, but the easement will consolidate it into one, limiting its development potential, said Kathryn Kelly, Greater Yellowstone manager for the Montana Land Reliance, which is coordinating the conservation project.
The ranch will continue to be used for grazing and recreation, protecting its agricultural heritage and providing key wildlife habitat between the north Bridger and Big Belt mountains.
Hill said in a letter to Montana Land Reliance that he has long wanted to protect the property given its beauty, agricultural history and importance to wildlife.
Although the Northgate 444 Ranch is remote, the commissioners said it was worth conserving because, given the pace of growth in Gallatin County, it’s impossible to predict what could happen to it.
“With people making the rush to Montana, this is exactly what they’re looking for,” Skinner said.
The third conservation easement the county has supported is the 426-acre Flikkema Homeplace in Amsterdam-Churchill. The county will contribute $263,000. The Natural Resources Conservation Service has pledged $675,000 and the Flikkema family will donate $362,000 in property value.
The Flikkema family has said they are committed to growing and preserving their farm, which they have owned and operated for more than a century. In 2013, they placed their farm on Anceny Road under a conservation easement.
The voter-approved money for conservation easements is one component of the county’s open lands program.
The county plans to begin accepting applications for recreation projects in February, said planning director Sean O’Callaghan. The recreation projects would then be completed during next construction season.
The Gallatin County Open Lands Program began in the early 2000s with two voter-approved bond issues totaling $20 million. That money was spent by 2017.
The following year, the commissioners chose to continue the program but decided to finance it with a mill levy rather than a bond issue. The mill levy generates about $1.3 million annually.
