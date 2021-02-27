Despite a legislative committee removing an additional district judge for Gallatin County in the state’s budget, Gallatin County is still lobbying the Montana Legislature for the position as cases continue to pile up.
The Gallatin County commissioners sent a letter earlier this month to a budget subcommittee that said the county needs a fourth judge because of its growth over the past decade. The commissioners also said in the letter that the county recognizes its responsibility to provide space for the judge in its courthouse, and that it continues to work toward replacing the Law and Justice Center.
Members of the Joint Subcommittee on the Judicial Branch, Law Enforcement and Justice removed $889,662 from the state’s budget that would have paid for district court judges in Gallatin and Flathead counties. The committee’s rejection of the spending is preliminary and can be folded back into the budget later in the session.
Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, who chairs the subcommittee, did not respond to requests for comment.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner said the county has been in contact with several legislators about the importance of having a fourth district court judge, which handles probates, divorces, and civil and criminal issues.
He said the county will do what it needs to give the additional judge space in the county’s Law and Justice Center. If approved, Skinner said, it’ll be around the time that city courts will be moving out of the center, which the county can remodel for the extra judge. Or, he said, the county can add space similar to the courtroom that is separated from the building now.
“We didn’t want that to be an excuse for not giving us a judge,” Skinner said.
He said committee members told him not to panic, and that there’s a good chance of getting that money back into the budget later.
Gov. Greg Gianforte included money in his proposed budget for a judge in Gallatin and Flathead counties and for paying for five drug treatment courts throughout the state.
During his state of the state speech, he said Montana must maintain the rule of law, while pointing out that it has the highest violent crime rate in the northwest. Gianforte said the hands of justice must be swift.
“That’s why our budget provides for a new district judge in both Gallatin and Flathead counties,” he said.
Gallatin County added a third district judge about 14 years ago. The county’s population since has increased by nearly 50%, which, in turn, has caused caseloads to spike.
Several other large counties in the state have four or more judges to keep up with the work.
In 2011, Gallatin County’s three judges handled about 3,400 cases ranging from adoption, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, and civil and criminal cases, according to numbers provided by the district court administrator. Last year, that number nearly doubled, as 5,688 new cases were filed in district court.
A bill to add a fourth Gallatin County district judge during the 2019 session failed, after a Senate committee determined there was no room in the budget for the position. The county then also said it was willing to support courtroom space and office space for the extra judge with plans for an improvement to the Law and Justice Center.
