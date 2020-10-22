Officials are preparing hunter check stations and chronic wasting disease sampling stations across southwestern Montana as the start of the general big game hunting approaches.
General deer and elk season starts this Saturday and runs through Nov. 29.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials wrote that hunters should be prepared to wear masks at all check and sampling stations, though staff will work to limit crowding. Presence of staff at FWP regional offices may not be consistent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the agency encourages calling ahead to check availability.
State law requires hunters to stop at all game check stations they pass, even when they have no game. Data gathered at the stations help inform species management.
FWP is also encouraging hunters to also have their deer, elk and moose checked for CWD, though testing game for the disease isn’t required by law. The agency plans to cover the cost of testing.
CWD is an always-fatal disease that attacks the nervous systems of ungulates like deer, elk and moose. Carcasses can transmit the disease for at least two years. The disease has not been shown to infect humans, though FWP recommends people not eat meat from infected animals.
CWD was first discovered in the wild in Montana in 2017 and has since spread through much of the state. The first positive case of CWD in Gallatin County was identified in May.
This October, FWP learned of 18 deer across the state that tested positive for CWD. The deer were from Madison, Liberty, Daniels and Gallatin counties in hunting districts 322, 309, 640 and 401.
All the positive cases were in areas where CWD has been known to exist. All but one of the infected animals were white-tailed deer, and all but two had been killed by hunters.
The results were from tests conducted at the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Bozeman. The lab will be the state’s primary testing facility this year, a major change from the past when tests had to be done in Colorado.
This year, FWP has opted against instituting transportation restriction zones, which limit where carcasses can be moved across the state. Carcasses can be transported anywhere across Montana as long as they are disposed of properly.
Dumping carcasses on public property in Montana is illegal. All deer, elk and moose carcass parts, including brain, eyes, spleen, lymph glands and spinal material, need to be bagged and disposed of in a landfill. All carcass waste should be left in landfills or at kill sites on public or private land, with landowner permission.
“Dumping carcasses is illegal, unethical and can spread diseases, including chronic wasting disease,” FWP officials wrote in a news release. “Proper carcass disposal is critical to protecting Montana’s herds.”
Hunters can get their game checked for CWD at sampling stations at the Ennis Lions Club Park in Ennis and at 730 N. Montana St., in Dillon on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. They can also stop by FWP regional offices in Bozeman and Helena Mondays through Fridays and in Butte on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
The 2020 big game hunting forecast reports robust deer and elk survival rates in hunting districts around the Bridger, Gallatin and Madison ranges, other than in district 310. Elk numbers are at or above objective rates, and deer remain within long-term averages in the east Gallatin, Absaroka and east Crazy mountain ranges. In the Tobacco Roots and Gravellies, elk numbers are above average.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.