A local children’s theater company recently hopped on a trend that’s been sweeping the Midwest by setting up 30 pairs of frozen pants in pop-up artwork displays around town.
Keen eyes can spot the frozen jeans worn by dozens of invisible kids and parents who lounge on chair lifts, park benches and hillsides around downtown Bozeman. Little jeans stand by big jeans in many places, and some invisible people appear to have fallen upside down.
The frozen pants were set up on the lawn of the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture, outside the LARK Hotel, at Bozeman Spirits and at a pocket park off Black Avenue.
Nick Mask, a local artist recruited by a Bozeman children’s theater company called Random Acts of Silliness, spent last week molding the pants into different shapes. Mask also contributed to the company’s last artwork endeavor — the Menagerie of the Imaginary — in January.
The frozen pants displays are the theater company’s latest attempt to “spread whimsy and make people smile” around the city, according to Chief Shenanigans Officer Anna Visscher.
“I think it has really tickled people,” she said. “People have been delighted.”
Tawney Aguila, a downtown passerby from Arizona, said the displays remind her of the ways people have fun with the heat in her home state. “They cook bacon and eggs on the ground,” she said.
Tami Majszak, another passerby, thought the frozen jeans displays were a really fun idea.
“It’s a good play on our environment here,” she said.
Visscher hopes the artwork will inspire families to make their own displays at home while a polar vortex continues to sweep across Montana and nearby states.
“That would make my day to see that happening,” she said.
Those who freeze their old jeans into creative shapes can take photographs and post them on Instagram with the tag #frozenpants.
Thousands of people, many of whom live in the Midwest, have joined in on the fun. They’ve been posting pictures of their own creative frozen jeans displays as a polar vortex draws frigid air south.
Subzero temperatures hit Bozeman earlier this week. The cold air complex will likely start subsiding on Monday, according to forecasts.
The Random Acts of Silliness team saw the #frozenpants thread on Instagram last week and decided to take advantage of the cold temperatures, Visscher said. They scrambled to get the proper permissions from businesses to pull it off in time.
It was a “seat of your pants” kind of thing, she said.
The team bought jeans for the project from Sacks Thrift Store. Once it gets warmer and the pants start to droop, the team will wash and donate them back to the store. Visscher said that could happen on Monday, when temperatures are expected to reach a high of 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Random Acts of Silliness also bought $140 of warm clothes to donate to the Human Resources Development Council Warming Center, according to Visscher.
“Part of what we want to do too is give back,” she said. “I feel badly for people who have to be out there, and we were out there by choice.”
Helena Dore