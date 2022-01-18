top story From the desk to the backcountry, avalanche forecasters track danger levels in the mountains around southwest Montana By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Jan 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 GNFAC forecasters ride into the Centennial Range near Island Park to check avalanche conditions. Courtesy of Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center GNFAC Forecast Doug Chabot assessing the snow pack structure in the crown of a large avalanche near Cooke City that caught three skiers in January 2021. The skiers survived the avalanche. Courtesy of Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center The sun rises on the Bridger Mountain Range near Fairy Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The day is quiet and new, still somewhere between yesterday and today, when Dave Zinn wakes up at 3:45 a.m.As one of four avalanche forecasters for the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, Zinn is at his computer within 30 minutes, reviewing weather data and field observations sent in by the public or his fellow team members.The team sifts through the available data and information to distill it down into an avalanche forecast that is published and emailed out each morning by 7:30 a.m., followed by a social media blast. “Then we have our second breakfast, pack up and head out to the field,” Zinn said.The location varies on where there is snow, what concerns the team might have for avalanches and if there is a location no one has checked out in a while.“We’re gathering field data to help us understand what the problems are that people should look for and what they should do about them,” Zinn said.In the field, which can include areas near West Yellowstone or the Madison, Centennial and Bridger ranges, the team will test the snow, gather more data and take photos and videos.When they return to their office, Zinn and the other forecasters typically upload the new information into their systems and post the photos and videos to GNFAC’s social media channels.While not every day is spent in the field, it was a crucial part of their job.“The work we do is generally divided between time in the office and time in the field gathering data,” Zinn said, adding when they’re in the field they’re either on skis or snowmobiles. “We’re going to the places people recreate and people spend time where avalanches might occur.”With more people moving into the area and recreating during the winter season, Zinn said the group has noticed an increased need for their forecasts, including more views on videos and more people signing up for the daily emails.While they don’t have data on how much usage has increased, Zinn said he and his teammates have seen changes in the backcountry. “Anecdotally, we know the backcountry is busier. We can see it at the trailhead and we can see it on the mountain,” he said.The team also regularly travels to places avalanches recently occurred to better understand what happened. Whether it’s a natural or human-triggered avalanche, Zinn said, the team will study it to understand if they’re communicating the correct problems and challenges to the public.“We’re in public lands on the national forest and we want to have this information and help the public learn and make better decision in the future,” Zinn said.Those reports become especially critical when there’s been an avalanche fatality, like the deaths of two Minnesota men snowmobiling near Cooke City at the end of December.In those situations, the forecasters will talk with members of the group and look at the avalanche to understand the sequence of decision making that occurred and the mechanics of the avalanche.“We try to gather information as thoroughly as possible so the community can learn and the families can have some closure and know what happened,” Zinn said.Zinn, who previously worked for the Yellowstone Club ski patrol and Bridger Bowl ski patrol, said he followed a similar path into avalanche forecasting as a lot of others. During his time with ski patrol, he became more interested in mountain rescue and understanding avalanches.“As a forecaster for the avalanche center, we provide clear and concise information to help people make safe decisions that are in line with the day’s avalanche danger and hopefully save lives in the process,” Zinn said.For people looking to adventure in the backcountry, Zinn said it was crucial for them to take it seriously and understand how and where avalanches might occur. Each member should not only have avalanche equipment but should know how to use it, too.The GNFAC offers avalanche education courses and has a running list of other organizations that holds them.As for what keeps Zinn waking up on those 3:45 a.m. mornings, he said it's both learning new aspects of snow and avalanches, and the group of people who choose to recreate in the backcountry."I love the people that enjoy these activities," he said. "It's a fun group of folks and I like building those relationships and helping us make better decisions as a community." 