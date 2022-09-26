On paper, there aren’t many similarities between Bozeman and Kopychyntsi, Ukraine.
The municipality in western Ukraine has a population of about 15,000 people, and is known for agriculture and making sausages, according to its mayor, Bogdan Kelichavyi. The only thing tying it to Bozeman was a friendship between Kelichavyi and Bozeman’s economic development director, Brit Fontenot, forged at conferences for local government leaders.
But in the months since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, Bozeman and Kopychyntsi have been tied together.
The Bozeman-based Ukraine Relief Effort has organized medical supply donations for the city, and City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy held a fundraiser at her restaurant this spring to send funds to Kopychyntsi.
It all started when Fontenot visited Kyiv for a conference on economic development. There, he met Kelichavyi. The two met again last year when they were both at another conference in Portland.
They kept in touch, and a few days after Russia began its invasion in eastern Ukraine, Fontenot messaged Kelichavyi to ask if there was anything he could do. Kelichavyi wrote back, simply asking Fontenot to not forget about them.
“So I started thinking about … Okay, I can do that. I mean, I can not forget about you, but how do I help others not forget?” Fontenot said.
Soon, Fontenot was helping Kelichavyi set up interviews with American reporters to talk about what Kopychyntsi was going through. In those interviews, Kelichavyi shared how, though his home was not close to the front lines, it was sending residents to fight and taking in people fleeing from the war.
Fontenot got in touch with a group at Montana State University that was organizing donations for Ukraine. That group, the Ukraine Relief Effort, was started by Karolina Konieczna, a master’s student in architecture at MSU who is from Poland.
“It struck me like, well, what if we just had a community to community relationship? What if we … flew under that big umbrella of international relief and NGOs and what if we just connected our town to their town?” Fontenot said.
The Ukraine Relief group soon started channeling their energy on supporting Kopychyntsi, organizing shipments of medical supplies and other donations largely to support internally displaced people who had fled eastern Ukraine.
Kelichavyi said they were trying to help displaced people, providing them with housing, supplies and jobs if they could. The town saw as many as 2,000 displaced people at one point, Kelichavyi said.
Pomeroy held a fundraiser at her restaurant in April. She donated food, her staff worked for free, and patrons were encouraged to donate in lieu of paying for the food.
The group also fundraised at events in town, like the Bozeman Farmers Market and Music on Main.
“We are doing as much as we can in the Bozeman community to expose ourselves as well, but we just want to spread the message that the war is not over and we should not normalize it,” Konieczna said.
Members of the group traveled to Ukraine in June to visit Kopychyntsi, and personally delivered some supplies and toured the city.
“We wanted to go in person, of course, because we want to see in person what are the areas we can most help in and communication wise, the best way to do that is to actually see it,” URE Member Cassie Birch said. “We never started this thinking that we would send some stuff over and then call it good.”
Kelichavyi, who visited Bozeman last week, said he is trying to work with any group who wants to support Ukraine.
“Of course, bigger organizations, they have more resources. But organizations like URE have a really great potential and really great human touch,” Kelichavyi said. “ I hope that people will take the Russian aggression in Ukraine and all the support efforts, not as a sprint but as a marathon.”
The Bozeman group is getting ready for long term work.
Michael Behm, an MSU graduate student in architecture who is also involved in the Ukraine Relief group, is planning to buy a one-way ticket to Ukraine after graduation.
“They need housing. They need city planning and they need help communicating with investors and donors,” Behm said. “There’s a lot less latency if you’re their neighbor than if you’re trying to communicate, from, you know, 1,000 miles away.”
Kelichavyi said it’s hard to find architects readily available to work in his town and noted that having Behm there will be a help.
Kelichavyi, 30, is focusing on keeping Ukraine top of mind for people. While in Bozeman, Kelichavyi spoke to the Rotary Club, groups at MSU, high school and middle school classes, to name a few.
“I have a feeling I met 10% of the population of Bozeman,” he joked.
Sometimes, Kelichavyi said it feels like everything is normal back home. But then, even as he focuses on the future, reality sets back in.
“Then you get an air alarm or (hear) that somebody died on the front lines, then it’s not normal,” Kelichavyi said. “We are trying to do our best on our level and our partners are helping us to do all the best things that we can achieve some kind of development for our community so we don’t regress.”
