Another cold weather front is hitting the Bozeman area this week, bringing below-zero temperatures and frigid winds.
On the heels of a week that almost felt like spring, cold air is now spilling over the mountains and into the Gallatin Valley, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Ludwig.
Ludwig said we’re dealing with the aftermath of a cold air front from Canada that’s part of a much larger weather system moving through the plains of the U.S.
According to the National Weather Service, a wind chill advisory in in effect through Friday.
Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy and cold with single-digit high temperatures and wind chill values as low as minus 30. That weather continues into Thursday night with lows at minus 25 with the wind chill.
At those temperatures, Ludwig said, frostbite and hypothermia are dangers. Even without the wind chill, the cold can be hazardous.
“Even if you’re just going across town make sure that you have hat, gloves, heavy coat and even an emergency kit,” said Ludwig.
Sunshine returns on Friday with a high of a balmy 19 degrees and lighter winds. The weekend forecast includes highs in the 30s.
The Montana Department of Transportation road report says travelers through Friday should expect blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility and patches of snow and ice, especially in the passes and canyons.
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport CEO Brian Sprenger said there have been some delayed or canceled flights. The delays are not unusual when winter storms come through, but Sprenger said the bulk of the impacts are happening at other airports affected by the storm moving across the U.S.
“We always recommend checking with the airline for current flight status. The weather (in Bozeman) is only part of the equation,” Sprenger said.
