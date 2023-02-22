Let the news come to you

Another cold weather front is hitting the Bozeman area this week, bringing below-zero temperatures and frigid winds.

On the heels of a week that almost felt like spring, cold air is now spilling over the mountains and into the Gallatin Valley, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Ludwig.

Ludwig said we’re dealing with the aftermath of a cold air front from Canada that’s part of a much larger weather system moving through the plains of the U.S.


