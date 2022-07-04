ENNIS — Little girls in high ponytails and red, white and blue tutus danced in the streets here Monday morning, cheered on by the crowd that gathered to watch the 86th annual Fourth of July Parade. They were followed closely by three shaved white horses, painted with red and blue stripes and dotted with stars to resemble the American flag.
The crowd was filled with people decked out in red, white and blue regalia, with men wearing flags as capes and women with red and blue streamers braided into their hair, as families gathered with children and dogs — some wearing patriotic bandanas — to celebrate the day.
The parade went down Main Street. People watched from lawn chairs, pickup beds, store railings and outdoor balconies. Organizers announced each float from a loudspeaker on a balcony over the street.
Marshall Bettendorf, executive director of the Ennis Chamber of Commerce, estimated between 8,000 to 10,000 people come to see the parade each year. This year’s crowd is about 10% bigger than last year’s, he said. The rodeo, another part of the Fourth of July celebration, also had record attendance.
Fourth of July is the busiest day for many of the businesses that line Main Street, Bettendorf said. The money they make from the holiday helps pay the bills the rest of the year.
The parade followed the lead of Dr. Robert Marks, this year’s grand marshal. To him, the Fourth of July is about honoring veterans and the flag, celebrating with friends and family, and eating apple pie.
Marks works at the hospital in Ennis and is a fourth generation Montanan, originally from Clancy.
“So many people in this town do so much for everybody, so to be singled out was a huge honor,” Marks said of being the grand marshal.
Brokers from Remax Mountain Properties were handing out miniature American flags to anyone who wanted one. They have done so for the past 13 years, Laura Gilmore-McNeil, a broker for the real estate agency, said. This year they gave out around 7,000 flags, Gilmore-McNeil said.
Businesses put out their own flags too, filling Main Street with a plethora of cloth waving red, white and blue. Some handed out bottles of water and popsicles for free. Waitresses in red cowboy boots ran up and down the street, delivering beer and bloody marys.
The parade ran for about an hour Monday morning. One float had a live band, with people playing guitar, drums and keyboard to a cheering crowd. Another float by Willies’ Distillery featured their yeti mascot dancing as employees sprayed attendees with water guns. Yet another featured Ms. Montana Katelyn Kohlbeck-Knebel, waving to spectators in her sash, tiara and sparkly blue dress.
“My favorite part about Fourth of July is honestly the time we get to spend with family. Also, watching one holiday bring so many families together,” Kohlbeck-Knebel said.
Paul Lovaas of Bozeman had a front row parking spot to the parade, a result of him driving to Ennis on Sunday to park his truck around 10 a.m. Nearly all the spots were already filled up by then, he said.
Pam and Bob Gibbens of Texas have a summer home in Ennis, and they watched the parade with their six grandchildren. This is the third year they’ve seen the parade. Pam Gibbens said her favorite part is all the displays of patriotism, and watching the horses.
Gail Fuglestad of Dillion was there to watch her husband in the parade. Sporting a red, white and blue tie-dye shirt and a string of red beaded necklaces, she said her favorite thing about Fourth of July was seeing everyone come together to celebrate this country.
The festivities also included a car show, where people lined up over 50 antique cars in a nearby field for spectators to look at and vote on their favorite.
One car owner was Rick Lamb of Three Forks, who entered his slick black 1969 Pontiac GTO. He’d been to the parade before, but this was his first time in this car show, he said.
Lamb said he didn’t care about the winning — he just likes showing his car off. “It’s a good conversation starter,” he said.
Grand Marshal Marks said his grandson was also in the parade with him. Both of his parents came to watch too. Right after leading the parade, he went to give his parents a hug, he said.
Marks planned to go to the veterans memorial lunch after the parade. He wants to “honor those who have given so much so we can be free,” he said. “Veterans are what this is all about.”