She was a pretty, outgoing 20-year-old French girl. He was a good-looking 20-year-old American GI.
They met at a dance in June 1945. He was a military police officer, assigned to make sure U.S. soldiers stationed in France after World War II behaved themselves.
In school she had learned some English, which she spoke with a charming French accent. They took a liking to each other.
And that’s how Huguette Coghlan became a war bride and her life changed forever.
“I fell in love with this tall dark, curly handsome man,” she wrote Thursday, the day after celebrating her 95th birthday in Bozeman. “My parents liked him right away.”
Rodger Rusher married Huguette Fauveau in France, and then he was mustered out back to the United States. She became an American war bride — one of an estimated 300,000 who migrated to America after the war from Europe, Australia and Asia, thanks to the War Brides Act of 1945.
She took a boat across the ocean with other European war brides to the states, and then a train to Roundup, Montana, where Rodger and his family had a ranch.
It was quite a culture shock — she was from Chatou, an area near cosmopolitan Paris where Impressionists once picnicked and painted. The ranch had an outhouse and no running water.
“It was hard to leave my family, my friends and my country,” she wrote. “Then it was like a fairy tale.
“His folks made me welcome. They had a party to introduce (me) to their family and friends. It was overwhelming.”
“It was quite an adventure for my mother to leave everything she knew,” said daughter Jacquie McCoughlan, 67, a retired mental health therapist from Helena. “She’ll say, ‘I wanted a new adventure and I got it.’”
It was hard starting life as a new bride. Huguette wrote that she had never made a bed or cooked a dish, but she had a wonderful mother-in-law, who taught her to be a good cook.
“Alas my happiness did not last,” Huguette wrote. Her husband wanted to be a pilot. She used to go with him a lot, but one day in May 1948, Rod went flying with his brother and both were killed when their small plane crashed.
It was devastating. She had her first child, Gerald, 18 months old, and her second, Gregory, was on the way. After his birth, she returned to her family in France.
“But after six months, I decided that America was the place I wanted to raise my children,” Huguette wrote. “I came back.”
In Montana she planned to stay with the Rusher family, but then, playing cards one day, she met Terry Coghlan, a banker from Whitehall. They married in 1951 and Terry adopted her two boys. Then Jacquie was born. Over the years the family lived in several towns, including Plentywood and Livingston. Everywhere she went, Huguette made friends.
“My mom’s cute anyway, but with her French accent, she’s very cute,” Jacquie said. “Nobody forgets her.”
Now Huguette uses oxygen, but in her prime she was a hiker, golfer, swimmer, bowler, always on the go, always outgoing and friendly, Jacquie said.
Huguette’s second husband died in 1998 and she has lived the past several years at Hillcrest’s Aspen Pointe and Birchwood assisted living home in Bozeman. She has three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her 95th birthday party set for the end of May had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So a friend, French teacher Brigitte Morris, organized a surprise party with a dozen Bozeman Francophiles, who wore appropriate masks, at Birchwood, to share her favorite lilies of the valley, carrot cake and a little chardonnay. Shortly after, Huguette’s friends from Holy Rosary Church held a second surprise party.
Huguette toasted with her wine glass, laughed and said it was truly, “vraiment une surprise.”
Today few World War II war brides are still alive. Documentary filmmakers from France arranged to have interviewers come out from California to film Huguette several months ago for a documentary about war brides, expected to come out soon.
Jacquie said her understanding is that the documentary focuses on the difficulties many war brides faced because of opposition within the U.S. government, but her mother never faced any obstacles.
“She never taught us her language, she wanted us to fit in,” Jacquie said. “My mom was French and wanted to be considered American. That was very important to her.”
