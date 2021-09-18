top story Free entry for Museum Day draws kids, families to Museum of the Rockies By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Visitors check out the dinosaur exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The museum opened its doors to visitors free of charge on Saturday in honor of Museum Day. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Matt Raisl points out a fossil to his son, Levi Raisl, 11, in the dinosaur exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The museum opened its doors to visitors free of charge on Saturday in honor of Museum Day. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Museum of the Rockies opened its doors to visitors free of charge on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in honor of Museum Day. Museum of the Rockies volunteer Anne Teppo works on cleaning a tooth in a lab at the museum on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Friends Erik Neva and Lisa Von Laven check out fossils from a bonebed at the Museum of the Rockies on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The museum opened its doors to visitors free of charge on Saturday in honor of Museum Day. Museum of the Rockies visitor services associate, Esben Tandy, rearranges books at the museum store on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Whether they checked out arrows found in centuries-old Viking boat graves or an ancient nest filled with crested duck-billed dinosaur bones, the people who visited Museum of the Rockies on Museum Day got to learn about history free of charge.“(Visiting the museum) was a great activity for the day,” said Kirsten Kennedy, who went to the museum with her friend and 20-month-old daughter Claire on Saturday. “It was nice they opened it up to everybody. The staff were all really great.”On Saturday, Kirsten took Claire to the Martin Children’s Discovery Center to play at the museum’s “Explore Yellowstone” exhibition. Kirsten heard on the radio that the museum was offering visitors free tickets as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day. She thought it’d be a great idea to go. She’s been visiting her friends in Bozeman from Pennsylvania.Claire had a great time making play-pizzas in a little oven, which sits in a miniature version of the Old Faithful Inn, said Kari Haas, Kirsten’s friend. Claire also liked fishing for magnetic trout toys from a little fishing bridge.Alicia Harvey, director of marketing for the Museum of the Rockies, said Museum Day is an opportunity for staff to open the museum’s doors to the public and really show off what a gem it is for the community.Staff aim “to inspire the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities … (The event) represents a commitment to access, equity and inclusion,” according to Harvey.This year’s Museum Day theme was “Experience America,” and after many public spaces were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a way to celebrate museums opening up, according to a news release from Montana State University. Staff recommended that all people, vaccinated or not, wear face masks indoors. Harvey said the Museum of the Rockies this summer has been 25% busier than its previous record-busiest summer in 2019.All Saturday morning, throngs of families circled through the museum’s exhibitions, which include a rotating one called “The Vikings Begin.”The exhibit includes rare Scandinavian artifacts discovered in early Viking boat graves, including a woman’s staff pulled from a 10th century grave and a quiver of arrows in petrified wood.The Vikings exhibit has been at the Museum of the Rockies since late May, and it will move on to its next location in Birmingham, Alabama, in a week, Harvey said. It will head back to Sweden after that.Two new rotating exhibitions will open up in the Museum of the Rockies from Oct. 9 to Dec. 31, Harvey said.“Women: A Century of Change” chronicles the lives of women around the globe in a series of archived National Geographic photographs. There are more than 70 images that depict women from over 30 countries in the exhibition.The second new exhibition, called "Environmental Impact II," showcases over 50 pieces of artwork, including paintings, photography, sculptures and film. It focuses on "generating public attention surrounding environmental issues and unintended consequences of human interaction with nature," according to the museum. Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Tags Exhibition Museum Of The Rockies Museums Art Photography History Museum Kirsten Kennedy Museum Day Alicia Harvey Claire Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore 