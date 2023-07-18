Let the news come to you

When the SLAM festival returns to Bozeman the first weekend of August, attendees will experience what they’ve come to expect from the long-running artists gathering. But there is one key difference, as a new executive director has taken the helm.

The new executive director is Noah Massey, whose roots in the Gallatin Valley stretch back three generations. She has worked with SLAM for the past five years and was voted in as the nonprofit’s new leader this May.

The 2023 SLAM Summer Festival from Aug. 5-6. Artists across Montana from musicians, chefs, and crafters will be promoting their art from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bogert Park. All vendors who are attending SLAM this year are from Montana. The festival is free to attend, thanks to SLAM’s many sponsors and donors. The summer gala is run by volunteers and members of the board.


