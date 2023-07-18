ABOVE: Noah Massey is serving her first year as the Executive Director of the SLAM. BELOW: A drinking fountain embedded in a fish sculpted by Mitich Billis and commissioned by SLAM stands in Bogert Park on Tuesday.
When the SLAM festival returns to Bozeman the first weekend of August, attendees will experience what they’ve come to expect from the long-running artists gathering. But there is one key difference, as a new executive director has taken the helm.
The new executive director is Noah Massey, whose roots in the Gallatin Valley stretch back three generations. She has worked with SLAM for the past five years and was voted in as the nonprofit’s new leader this May.
The 2023 SLAM Summer Festival from Aug. 5-6. Artists across Montana from musicians, chefs, and crafters will be promoting their art from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bogert Park. All vendors who are attending SLAM this year are from Montana. The festival is free to attend, thanks to SLAM’s many sponsors and donors. The summer gala is run by volunteers and members of the board.
Massey, a painter, is excited about the upcoming event — especially coming out of COVID.
“It feels more relaxed and comfortable this year,” Massey said. “It’s a ‘getting used to it’ year, but I’m excited to get back to our regular.”
She attended MSU for studio art and art history and received her master’s degree from the University of Madison.
After spending time away from Montana, Massey looked for a way to reintegrate herself into the Bozeman art scene. SLAM provided that entry.
“As Bozeman grew and we got more people it was like, ‘How do we keep the Montana we’ve always had?’” Massey said. “I realized it’s through community work like SLAM that fosters that creative funkiness that Montana has always had.”
Coming up on her first year as director, Massey isn’t making any major changes to the festival this summer but said she and the board have some ideas in the works for next year.
For now, SLAM is busy organizing its festival and preparing its annual scholarship for a Montana student looking to pursue higher education in art.
SLAM was founded in 2010 in response to the rapid growth of Bozeman and in turn, the rapid growth in artistry in Bozeman. But it wasn’t formed just to be a once-a-year festival. SLAM was founded to be a year-round nonprofit, giving support to Montana artists across the state.
“There’s a misconception that our summer festival is all we do but we are active throughout the year creating opportunities and supporting artists,” Callie Miller, a founding member said.
Miller, a jeweler by trade, spent her career as an artist traveling around the country attending juried art shows and selling her pieces. But as a local Montanan, Miller’s heart broke every time she couldn’t consistently attend hometown shows: because there were none.
With this in mind, Miller and a couple of other local artists founded SLAM, taking their own experiences as traveling artists to create a supportive space and show for everyone.
“There was no priority given to Montana artists,” Miller said. “We wanted to make sure the world-class creatives in our community were given an opportunity to participate.”
One of the 50 artists attending this year’s festival is jeweler April Hale.
Whenever Hale approaches a new piece of artwork, she takes a second to look at the natural world around her. For her, every pendant is a chance to intertwine the human body and nature as one piece.
“Making jewelry is taking this human nature relationship and putting it on your body,” Hale said. “It becomes a representation of you.”
That’s why Hale has dedicated her life’s work to her artistry. It’s her fourth year in a row taking the opportunity to sit down with members of the Bozeman public and present her passion at the annual SLAM festival. For Hale, who’s lived in the Bitterroot Valley since 2006, a festival created by artists for artists is what keeps her coming back each year.
“I love that it’s so community orientated and the organizers are super supportive of the artists,” Hale said. “They really cater to us.”
