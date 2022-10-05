Let the news come to you

A former state legislator was found dead in the Truman Gulch area after he was reported overdue from a hunting trip, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified the hunter as Joseph Balyeat, 65, of Bozeman. He died of natural causes, according to the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call that Balyeat was overdue from a hunting trip. The reporting party had driven to the trailhead on the west side of the Bridger Range and saw his car was still parked there, according to the release.

Juliana Sukut

