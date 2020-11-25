One person filled cardboard containers with turkey, stuffing, roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes. Another washed dishes. And yet another cut a large pan of pie into squares.
Thanksgiving may have looked different for many this year, but the Fork & Spoon, a pay-what-you-can restaurant, still prepared and served its annual holiday meal on Thursday afternoon.
Cooking began last Thursday when head chef Leah Smutko, along with other staff members and volunteers, started thawing 30 turkeys. In the last few days, they spent hours preparing 150 pounds of mashed potatoes and dozens of trays of stuffing.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s very satisfying to see the final product and know that people are enjoying it,” said Rick Hilles, program manager for the Fork & Spoon.
Customers began waiting in line outside the restaurant on North Seventh Avenue at 1 p.m. Volunteers served hot chocolate to keep them warm.
Inside the restaurant, a volunteer filled brown paper bags with containers of hot food, biscuits and pie as each customer came through the door. She accepted donations, but everyone who requested a meal received one.
She chatted with one about his new job and talked to several people who were picking up meals for friends or family spending the holiday in quarantine or isolation after exposure to the coronavirus.
By 4 p.m., the Fork & Spoon had planned to give out 420 meals, Hilles said.
Twenty volunteers with the Salvation Army stacked about half of the meals in the trunks of their cars and delivered them to people who couldn’t make it to the restaurant.
Lt. Rick Larson coordinated the Salvation Army efforts.
He spent several days calling nonprofit organizations throughout the Gallatin Valley to get the names of people who might need a Thanksgiving meal, recruiting volunteers and working with the Fork & Spoon to ensure there was enough food for everyone.
“It’s the community coming together to make this happen,” he said. “In past years, people have loved coming here and eating the meal in the restaurant because it’s festive, but even though we can’t do that this year, we can still celebrate Thanksgiving.”
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.