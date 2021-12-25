top story Fork & Spoon restaurant hosts Christmas Day feast By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Tim Heizer, a staff member of Main Street Overeasy, talks with a family leaving a community meal at Fork and Spoon on Christmas Day 2021. Heizer recruited the resources of Main Street Overeasy to take over the Fork and Spoon kitchen to provide a free multi-course meal to anyone in the community on Christmas. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A diner is served with a plateful of food at Fork and Spoon on Christmas Day 2021. Main Street Overeasy took over the Fork and Spoon kitchen to provide a free multi-course meal to anyone in the community on Christmas. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Mike Zacharisen serves green bean casserole to James Laughter at Fork and Spoon on Christmas Day 2021. Main Street Overeasy took over the Fork and Spoon kitchen to provide a free multi-course meal to anyone in the community on Christmas. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Dick Deschamps, a volunteer from Hope Lutheran Church, hands out bread rolls to diners at Fork and Spoon on Christmas Day 2021. Main Street Overeasy took over the Fork and Spoon kitchen to provide a free multi-course meal to anyone in the community on Christmas. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Main Street Overeasy took over the Fork and Spoon kitchen to provide a free multi-course meal to anyone in the community on Christmas Day. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now The Aleman family, from Yorba Linda, California, right, eat a meal at Fork and Spoon on Christmas Day 2021. The family said they could find no other restaurants in Bozeman to sit down for a meal, and were grateful that Main Street Overeasy took over the Fork and Spoon kitchen to provide a free multi-course meal. The spiced brown sugar smell of spiral cut hams permeated the crowded dining room of the Fork & Spoon restaurant on Christmas Day.Volunteers dished out Christmas dinner staples — ham, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes — buffet style to anyone who wanted a meal Saturday. Some ate in the dining room, some came to grab a meal to go.The restaurant was open from 1 to 4 p.m., and over 30 people — some complete strangers, others families stuck in Bozeman while traveling for the holidays — showed up within the first half hour. What the diners may not have known, though, is that this meal almost didn't happen. The Fork & Spoon had planned to be closed Christmas Day. But a combination of phone calls and chance changed that.Tim Heizer, a staff member of the restaurant Main Street Overeasy, said that the idea to provide a multi-course Christmas Day meal started at a fundraiser on Thanksgiving. Heizer said that he was not happy with the amount of donations that were coming into the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.He decided he wanted to try and carry the giving spirit into Christmas.Heizer reached out to the food bank to see if they had any plans for Christmas Day. When the food bank said no, his next call was to the Fork and Spoon.The answer was the same from the pay-what-you-can restaurant. However, they asked Heizer what he wanted to do.“I said ‘well I’d like to get a Christmas dinner together, and see what we can do to make this happen so that somebody can have a place to go to have a hot meal,’” Heizer said. The momentum Heizer hoped would carry from Thanksgiving to Christmas gained steam over the next few days. Calls were made to the Human Resources Development Council — the nonprofit that runs the restaurant — and by Monday, donated food was available for the meal.Hope Lutheran Church got involved by happenstance. Members of the church serve food at the Fork & Spoon the third Sunday of every month. Dick Deschamps, the lay pastoral associate for the church, called the restaurant one day wanting to know if there were any places that were serving food on Christmas Day.When he was told about the Christmas Day meal, Deschamps said that he asked for volunteers to serve food at the church’s next service. Seven hands shot up.Diane Heyden and her husband Don were among the group of volunteers from the church. Diane said that their kids had decided not to come visit for the holidays, so rather than stay at home, they decided to volunteer.“Dick announced the dinner in church, and we said ‘heck yeah, we don’t have anything to do,’” Diane said.Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown, who works part time at the restaurant, said that staff was supposed to have the day off on Christmas Day. But Heizer’s feast changed those plans. Brown helped organize the group of 10 volunteers just before meal time Saturday, assigning people jobs in the kitchen or serving food.Brown anointed Diane the "Dictator of Gifts," where she handed out the over 200 presents from the HRDC and Hope Lutheran Church.Heizer said that it was "mind blowing" how quickly his idea turned from a phone call to people having a place to enjoy a Christmas Day meal. Though this is the first time Heizer put together the meal, he hoped it would become tradition."I have always put others before myself, I've always had a huge heart to help others," Heizer said "This is something I would like to happen every year as a new Gallatin County tradition." Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 