Cliff Lake
Buy Now

Boaters enjoy a day on Cliff Lake in July 2020.

 Jon Maletz/Contributed

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Day users of the Cliff and Wade Lake area in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will soon have to start paying $5 per-vehicle fees, the Madison Ranger District announced Wednesday.

The day-use fees come as a way to deal with the growing traffic to the popular recreation sites, which sit approximately 43 miles south of Ennis and 35 miles west of Yellowstone National park.

“Issues with vehicles blocking the road, preventing a safe exit or entry for emergency personnel and law enforcement officials into the area, as well as increased cost of maintaining this area have resulted in the decision to implement a day-use fee for both sites,” the release from the Madison Ranger District said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.