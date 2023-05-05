Day users of the Cliff and Wade Lake area in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will soon have to start paying $5 per-vehicle fees, the Madison Ranger District announced Wednesday.
The day-use fees come as a way to deal with the growing traffic to the popular recreation sites, which sit approximately 43 miles south of Ennis and 35 miles west of Yellowstone National park.
“Issues with vehicles blocking the road, preventing a safe exit or entry for emergency personnel and law enforcement officials into the area, as well as increased cost of maintaining this area have resulted in the decision to implement a day-use fee for both sites,” the release from the Madison Ranger District said.
The fees will go toward clearly establishing parking areas, garbage removal, fire rings, benches, toilets, and other maintenance costs resulting from heavy use, the release said.
In future years, the fee will apply from May 15 to Sept. 15.
There will be traditional envelopes at the recreation sites for cash and check payments, and also a “scan and pay” option users can do on their phones.
There are also camping options at the recreational sites, which will continue with their existing overnight use fees. The area has lakes and natural-surface boat launch, ample fishing, and nearby hiking and ATV trails in the Gravelly Range.
“The goal is to balance resource protection while providing multiple user groups a safe, enjoyable recreation experience,” the Madison Ranger District release said.
