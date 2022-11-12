Patrick Clark, 12, and his brother, Ronan, 14, strap on bike helmets adorned with turkeys outside Joe's Parkway Market while participating in Cranksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The event sent bicyclists pedaling around the city to buy food at grocery stores to be donated to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Drew Tyger, organizer of Cranksgiving, briefs bicyclists before sending them off on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Participants rode to grocery stores around Bozeman, purchasing an item at each to donate to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Jordan D'Imperio, 12, and his father, Seth D'Imperio, buy cans of soup at Town and Country while participating in Cranksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The event sent bicyclists to grocery stores around the city to buy food and donate to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Drew Tyger's backpack overflows with canned foods and a turkey as he arrives at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank while finishing Cranksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The event is a bicycle-based food drive.
A box of instant rice protrudes from a bike bag at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank as its rider completes Cranksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The event is a one-day bicycle-based food drive that counts toward the Can the Griz challenge.
Before 25 bundled-up cyclists sped off from the Alter Cycles parking lot along Wallace Avenue, Drew Tyger reminded them to ride safely and follow the rules of the road.
“These are the roughest conditions we’ve had for Bozeman Cranksgiving, so you’re a hearty bunch,” he told the small crowd. A “few best costume candidates” wore turkey hats on their helmets.
Tyger is the organizer of Bozeman’s annual Cranksgiving — a choose-your-own-adventure-style bike race, scavenger hunt and food drive, all wrapped into one event. In no particular order, cyclists are tasked with biking to eight different grocery stores in town.
Each participant has to collect a food item that will be donated to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank at all the stores. Cyclists who are fastest, the most festive and accrue the most food — measured in weight — win prizes at the end.
This year, the journey didn’t end at the finish line. Instead it wrapped up with a prize ceremony at Shred Monk Brewery.
“The idea is, you know the town well. You know the best ways to get around. You don’t have to be the fastest rider. You strategize,” Tyger said. “People like it as a simple community event… There’s not much going on in terms of biking events at this time of year.”
Cranksgivings are informal events, and they happen all over the country. Tyger has participated in the main race in New York City, and he has organized others in multiple states. He said the idea originated from underground bike messenger culture about 20 years ago.
This year’s Cranksgiving in Bozeman was the snowiest Tyger has seen since he started organizing the events here in 2015, he said. The race returned to the city this weekend after a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a nice way to give back to the community,” Tyger said. “Especially this year, with the price of food going up, I think it’s as important as ever to help out our neighbors who need help with getting a meal.”
Steve Bretson, co-owner of Alter Cycles, was up for the cold during Saturday’s ride. Before he wheeled away, Bretson said he likes the race because it’s fun, and it’s a great way to get people together to do something they agree upon.
Everyone gets to go at their own pace, and they can choose their own route, and he likes that he gets to ride with friends he normally doesn’t get to ride with.
Jon Horn of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank thanked the cyclists for participating in the food drive on wheels, and he told them that the Human Resource Development Council is seeking volunteers for Huffing for Stuffing — Bozeman’s annual Thanksgiving race to support the local food bank.
