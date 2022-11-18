Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman businesses and nonprofits will continue the tradition of providing no-cost Thanksgiving meals this year, at a time when inflation and soaring food prices have hit even the thriftiest of consumers.

High production costs for farmers coupled with an ongoing bird flu outbreak have driven up turkey prices by as much as 112% this year — but Bozemanites will still have several options to fill their bellies with turkey for free.

The Gallatin Valley Food Bank will distribute Thanksgiving boxes on Sunday in Bozeman and Belgrade. People interested in getting a box should sign up online before Saturday evening at https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/our-event/thanksgiving-distribution/.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.