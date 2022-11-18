Ben Keeley with Ascent Vision Technologies, a local aerospace and defense company, volunteers his time sorting pallets of cans for the food bank at the city bus barn off of North Rouse Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Ten employees from Ascent Vision Technologies, a local aerospace and defense company, volunteered on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, sorting pallets of cans for the food bank at the city bus barn off of North Rouse Avenue.
Mark LaFalce with Ascent Vision Technologies, a local aerospace and defense company, volunteers his time sorting pallets of cans for the food bank at the city bus barn off of North Rouse Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Paul Lovaas with Ascent Vision Technologies, a local aerospace and defense company, volunteers his time sorting pallets of cans for the food bank at the city bus barn off of North Rouse Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Bozeman businesses and nonprofits will continue the tradition of providing no-cost Thanksgiving meals this year, at a time when inflation and soaring food prices have hit even the thriftiest of consumers.
High production costs for farmers coupled with an ongoing bird flu outbreak have driven up turkey prices by as much as 112% this year — but Bozemanites will still have several options to fill their bellies with turkey for free.
The Thanksgiving boxes will include a frozen turkey, stuffing mix, pumpkin pie ingredients, green beans, sweet potatoes/yams, fruit, bread mix, and cooking instructions.
Volunteers are making around 1,000 boxes this year, said Jon Horne, operations manager for the food bank. As of Thursday, 704 people had signed up for a box. Last year, they distributed boxes to 776 families.
“We really want for people to have a Thanksgiving dinner with their family without having to worry about the cost,” Horne said.
Thanksgiving box pick up will be Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bozeman Bus Barn (1812 N. Rouse Ave.) and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Works Building in Belgrade (205 E. Main St.)
The nonprofit purchased food for the boxes and also relied on donations, especially for turkeys.
The food bank is still in “desperate” need of turkeys this year, Horne said. They’re still accepting donations, but will have ham as a substitute for when turkey supplies run low.
On Thanksgiving Day, the Bozeman Real Estate Group and Bourbon BBQ will host a free, sit-down Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. at 515 W. Aspen St.
The meal will be first come first serve, but volunteers will prepare enough food for 500 people, said Kate Hulbert, marketing director for the real estate group. More than 25 volunteers will help put on the event.
“Holidays can be a tough time for people,” Hulbert said. “This meal is a chance to offer companionship and talk face to face with community members, and share a meal with people who otherwise might be alone for Thanksgiving.”
Last year around 250 came, but event planners are expecting that number to double this year because Fork and Spoon isn’t hosting a sit-down Thanksgiving meal this year as it has done in the past.
Because Fork and Spoon staff has been extremely busy with catering and their take-and-bake program, and Bourbon is doing a sit-down Thanksgiving meal, the restaurant decided to give employees the day off, said Jennifer Treff, the front of house coordinator.
While Fork and Spoon will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, they will still serve dinners and sack lunches with turkey throughout the week.
Taco Montes will also provide food during its seventh annual “Turkey Montes” on Thanksgiving.
Starting at noon, the restaurant will provide a free home-cooked meal to anyone until supplies run out.
