Whole Foods employees work together to fill a refrigerated van with food, to be donated to the Human Resources Development Council as part of the grocery chain’s “Nourishing our Neighborhoods” program on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Jill Holder, food and nutrition director the the Human Resources Development Council, gestures to a refrigerated food delivery van donated to HRDC by Whole Foods on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The van, which was filled with donated food, is part of Whole Foods’ “Nourishing our Neigborhoods’ program.
Jill Holder, food and nutrition director the the Human Resources Development Council, gestures to a refrigerated food delivery van donated to HRDC by Whole Foods on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The van, which was filled with donated food, is part of Whole Foods’ “Nourishing our Neigborhoods’ program.
Tuesday, in the sun-beaten parking lot of the Whole Foods Market, a small group of people gathered around a refrigerated van. Whole Foods employees loaded crates of food into the back while chatting with one another as the hot day passed. Although this seemed like a routine produce pick-up, one thing was different: this van would not be coming back.
It was part of a “Stuff the Van” event hosted by Whole Foods for HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank. The donated, vibrant van from Whole Foods’ new program, Nourishing Our Neighborhood, was filled with donated pantry items to restock the food bank’s shelves.
The van includes a refrigerated space for storing perishable and non-perishable food items. The HRDC team collected the food for drop-off at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, where the items will be available for households to pick up.
In Montana, one in 12 people and one in eight children face hunger daily, according to Feeding America. For many suffering from a food insecurity crisis, a food bank is the first stop. But as housing costs rise, so do grocery expenses and food pantries are feeling this impact.
“We all have friends, neighbors that need a hand once in a while,” HRDC Food and Nutrition Director Jill Holder said. “Having this event helps remind us of that.”
Whole Foods’ Nourishing Our Neighborhood program started in 2020 and donates refrigerated vans to various community food rescue programs. Over the next 10 years, these vans are predicted to equate to around 180 million meals for families.
“It’s a way to make a bigger impact with our food donations,” Whole Foods team leader Kate Hensley said. “It’s also a way to make a bigger impact by reducing our food waste.”
Since teaming up with the HRDC, Whole Foods has donated 36,000 pounds of food to the pantry.
Holder expressed her gratitude, “Whole Foods Market from the very beginning has reached out to be a partner,” she said. “We were doing food rescues before they even opened.”
According to Holder, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank has seen a 27% increase in the number of households in need. This May, it served 1,700 homes, the most they have in years. Holder explains it’s a myriad of issues from post-COVID ripples to rising costs in Bozeman to stigmas surrounding getting food help.
According to a report from Feeding America, around 53 million people visited food banks in 2022, making up around 7% of the country’s population. Despite this large number, both internalized and externalized stigmas can prevent people from getting help, Holder explained.
“If we don’t reach outside of ourselves to understand another person’s situation then that’s how stigmas start getting built,” Holder said. “I think we like to think that everyone can pull themselves up by their bootstraps and that is just such a complex statement. We don’t all start at the same place.”
George Peirce, executive director of the Livingston Food Resource Center, is also feeling these effects.
He told the Chronicle that 150 new households joined the food bank as of April, raising the number of homes served from around 450 in January to 600.
Peirce thinks the increase is due to more than just a food insecurity crisis.
“It’s a reflection of many other things, housing, across-the-board inflation, a long winter,” he said. “At the end of the day, there’s just not enough money in the bank account.”
Rising inflation isn’t only hitting those who use the food pantry but the pantry itself. Peirce explained that the cost of running the food bank is growing steeper every day.
Despite rising costs, the LFRC is committed to serving its community. Peirce hopes to break the stigmas of food banks and maintain a space open to all.
“We are here to break down the barriers and get people food,” he said.
