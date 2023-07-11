Let the news come to you

Tuesday, in the sun-beaten parking lot of the Whole Foods Market, a small group of people gathered around a refrigerated van. Whole Foods employees loaded crates of food into the back while chatting with one another as the hot day passed. Although this seemed like a routine produce pick-up, one thing was different: this van would not be coming back.

It was part of a “Stuff the Van” event hosted by Whole Foods for HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank. The donated, vibrant van from Whole Foods’ new program, Nourishing Our Neighborhood, was filled with donated pantry items to restock the food bank’s shelves.

The van includes a refrigerated space for storing perishable and non-perishable food items. The HRDC team collected the food for drop-off at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, where the items will be available for households to pick up.


