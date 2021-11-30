Foo Fighters to headline 2022 Big Sky music festival By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Grammy-winning Foo Fighters are scheduled to play the Peak to Sky music festival in Big Sky in August 2022. Provided by Outlaw Partners Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Grammy award-winning Foo Fighters are scheduled to make their Big Sky debut at the Peak to Sky music festival in August 2022.The first iteration of the festival, which is curated by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, happened in 2019. Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins played that show, along with McCready, Brandi Carlile and members of Guns n’ Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.This time, the whole band plans to headline the festival on Aug. 10. “They’re one of the biggest touring bands in the world and it’s a dream come true on a personal level, as a music fan and rock and roll fan, to have an opportunity to have a band like this here,” said Eric Ladd, the founder and chairman of Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners and Laura Glass with Cocolittle Media produce the Peak to Sky festival.“It’s a dream come true, but it’s also a testament to dreaming big and a testament to the attraction of a beautiful place like southwest Montana,” Ladd said.Tickets for Peak to Sky go on sale on Dec. 3 at the Peak to Sky website, peaktosky.com. Tickets start at $120. The stop will be one of the smallest and most intimate shows the Foo Fighters is scheduled to play in 2022.Just over a month before coming to play at the Big Sky Events Arena, the band is playing an already-sold-out show at the London Stadium with support from Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk. The London Stadium holds 80,000 people; the Big Sky Events Arena holds just 5,000.“Those that are lucky enough to get a ticket will be going to see history,” Ladd said.No additional bands have been announced for the 2022 Peak to Sky festival, though Ladd said more announcements will be coming soon.The Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammy Awards, including four for Best Rock Album, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, the first year the band was eligible. Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, the frontman of the band and the man at the center of many memes, formed the Foo Fighters in the mid-1990s after the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.The band is now composed of Grohl on vocals and guitar, Hawkins on drums, former Nirvana touring guitarist Pat Smear on guitar, Nate Mendel on bass, Chris Shiflett on lead guitar and Rami Jaffee on the keys. Mendel formerly played with Sunny Day Real Estate; Shiflett formerly played with several punk bands, including No Use for a Name; Jaffee was a member of The Wallflowers and has worked with a variety of other artists.The Foo Fighters have had four No. 1 Hits on the BillboardRock chart, including The Pretender, which spent five weeks at number one in 2007. The band’s most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, dropped in February 2021.The Foo Fighters also record and perform under the pseudonym the Dee Gees. The Dee Gees dropped a split Bee Gees cover album and live-in-studio Medicine at Midnight album called "Hail Satin" in July 2021. 