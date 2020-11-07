Fog tinged with smoke wafted into the Gallatin Valley Saturday morning.
Ron Lindroth, Central Valley fire chief, confirmed the weather was fog, but some residual smoke from the Porcupine Fire near Big Sky could also be contributing to the haze.
A cold front was expected to move into Bozeman Saturday night, bringing rain, and eventually snow. The storm was expected to continue Sunday, with 3 to 5 inches of snowfall possible.
Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said firefighters are hoping to fully contain the Porcupine Fire by Sunday. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon while crews were conducting a prescribed burn up Porcupine Creek by Big Sky. The official cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.
So far, crews have contained 50% of the fire's perimeter, and officials said fire activity was minimal Friday night. The fire burned 680 acres.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.