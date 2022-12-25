Flooding, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2022

2022 may have felt closer to our pre-pandemic lives than the past two years — but the year was still far from normal.
This summer, flooding roiled southwest Montana and Yellowstone National Park, washing out roads and carrying away homes. Montana elected a second congressman for the first time in three decades. Cyclist deaths prompted policy conversations about road safety in Bozeman after tragic bicyclist deaths.
And that’s just to name a few.
Here are the year’s top stories for Bozeman, compiled by Chronicle reporters.
1. Historic flooding hammers Yellowstone, southern Montana
Federal officials planned a series of activities and events to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park in 2022, but their focus immediately shifted when a 500-year flood prompted evacuations and destroyed infrastructure in June.
The world’s first national park marked its sesquicentennial on March 1, and staff used the occasion as an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the 27-plus Tribal nations with deep cultural and historical connections to Yellowstone’s vast landscape.
At the time, snowpack levels in the mountains around southwest Montana were extremely low, since temperatures stayed high and precipitation was minimal during the winter. Snow had accumulated at below normal levels in most river basins throughout that corner of the state.
Then, in April, the pattern shifted. Rain fell at low elevations, and snow accumulated high in the mountains around Yellowstone. On June 13, heavy rain fell on snow, which accelerated the melt and led to record-breaking flooding throughout the region.
The Yellowstone River and other waterways in the Paradise Valley and along the Beartooth front swelled. The floodwaters washed out roads, bridges, homes and infrastructure. In the park, officials quickly evacuated some 10,000 tourists as some roads washed out, becoming impassable.
The damage was most significant in Montana towns north of the park, in Park and Carbon counties. In Gardiner, residents were left isolated as several feet of water covered U.S. Highway 89 in Yankee Jim Canyon. A boil advisory was issued after a sewer pipe ruptured.
In Livingston, first responders and volunteers performed evacuations and rescues as residents rushed to protect people, buildings and property. Further east, the rising waters destroyed homes in Red Lodge, and they carved away portions of the nearby Beartooth Highway.
All told, the flooding damaged hundreds of homes and wrecked five state-owned bridges. It caused about $20 million in damages across the Custer Gallatin National Forest and almost $30 million in damages to transportation infrastructure in Montana.
Miraculously, no injuries or deaths were reported by law enforcement.
In the weeks following the flood, Yellowstone National Park received an initial $50 million in emergency federal funding to begin to repair damaged transportation infrastructure. The government funding bill passed by the U.S. Senate this week includes more than $900 million for the park.
2. Reopening, recovering, rebuilding
In the weeks after the flooding, local nonprofits put together relief funds for affected towns in southern Montana counties.
The funds raised millions to support residents whose lives and livelihoods were impacted by the flooding, but the loss of visitor traffic to Yellowstone devastated the economies of towns north of the park.
By the start of July, about 93% of Yellowstone’s roads reopened to visitor traffic. Restoring the connection assisted businesses in West Yellowstone and towns south and east of the park.
Despite the gains, key roads that connected Yellowstone’s interior with Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate were too damaged to reopen immediately. Portions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs had been washed out, and access was cut off. Sections of the Northeast Entrance Road, which connects the park’s interior with Cooke City and Silver Gate, were also gone.
After Yellowstone received an initial $50 million in quick release emergency relief funding from the Federal Highway Administration, park officials hired contractors to get both corridors reopened to vehicle traffic before winter.
Crews repaired the Northeast Entrance Road by mid-October, and they spent the summer widening and paving an old stagecoach road between Gardiner and Mammoth. The new pathway opened to visitor traffic in late October.
During an event to celebrate the opening of Old Gardiner Road to vehicle traffic on Oct. 29, Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau called the project a “bureaucratic miracle.”
3. Montana elects a second congressman
This year’s midterm elections were more notable than others in Montana’s recent political history. For the first time in three decades, the state elected two members of Congress.
Numerous candidates on the Democratic and Republican sides ran for the seat. But congressman-elect Ryan Zinke, a Republican, ultimately walked away with the victory over Monica Tranel, a Democrat.
It’s Zinke’s second trip to the U.S. House of Representatives after serving as the state’s lone congressman from 2015 to 2017, when he was selected to lead the Department of the Interior. In Montana’s eastern congressional district, Rep. Matt Rosendale easily won reelection.
Voters weighed in on legislative and local races in Gallatin County, too. Incumbents fared well, with no surprise victories in an increasingly blue county.
Though there was little change in local legislators headed to Helena, elected offices in Gallatin County welcomed fresh faces.
Jennifer Boyer, a Democrat, defeated Joe Flynn, a Republican, to secure a spot on the Gallatin County Commission. Boyer will replace longtime Commissioner Joe Skinner, who chose not to run again.
Boyer’s victory also means there will be three Democrats on the commission. Republicans had a majority in the office from 1996 to 2020.
Audrey Cromwell, a Democrat, secured the Gallatin County attorney post with a tight victory over longtime incumbent Marty Lambert, a Republican.
Cromwell and Boyer, along with other elected officials in the county, will be sworn in on Dec. 30.
Voters also weighed in on local tax questions. The struggling Gallatin County Rest Home will now be supported by taxpayer funding. Voters also approved a pair of local option tax increases for medical and recreational marijuana sold in the county.
4. Cyclist deaths spur conversation on road safety
In October, a beloved Bozeman High math teacher died from injuries when he was hit by a car while biking. Kelly Fulton, 40, was biking near the intersection of Oak St and 15th Ave. when he was hit. In the weeks following his death, students, colleagues and friends filled a space near his classroom with notes remembering him.
He was remembered as someone who cared deeply for those around him. Someone who was full of curiosity, passion for learning and love for his family and friends. Fulton, born and raised in Billings, met his wife, Elizabeth, in college and the couple biked across the country one summer. He was briefly an architect before becoming a teacher.
After Fulton’s death — which was preceded by the death of another cyclist, Richard Evers, in September — some cyclists demanded the city do something to make roads safer for cars and those on foot or on bicycles. The city later rolled out a traffic safety plan which includes increased enforcement, a public awareness campaign and policy changes to promote safer road infrastructure, like pushing for roundabouts for new intersection designs.
The city also has $500,000 set aside for pedestrian projects this summer and is planning to study “bicycle boulevards,” or routes where bike infrastructure is prioritized over car infrastructure.
5. Bozeman Public Safety Center opens
After two years of construction, the Bozeman Public Safety Center at 901 N. Rouse Ave. opened in September and became the new home for Bozeman police, fire and municipal courts.
The 95,000-square-foot Public Safety Center cost $37 million to build. The total project cost was closer to $43 million. Voters approved a bond for the building in 2018.
The new public safety center is a big change from the Law and Justice Center, which was the previous home for the city courts and Bozeman Police Department.
The aging Law and Justice Center houses the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the 18th Judicial District Court, the Justice Court of Record and other county services.
In 2021, voters approved a $29 million bond for the county build a new courts building. A single-story, 57,000 square-foot-facility will replace the aging center, which was originally a Catholic school and has myriad issues including structural instability and inadequate space.
6. Changes come to Bozeman’s medical scene
A new hospital system has moved into town.
Billings Clinic, the largest health care provider in Montana, completed the first phase of its new Bozeman medical campus. The 58-acre campus sits at the corner of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue.
Hospital officials celebrated the 140,000-square-foot, three-floor multispecialty clinic, outpatient surgery center and urgent care’s grand opening in October. Billings Clinic bought the property in 2015 and began construction in 2020.
The new medical facility is aimed at addressing the area’s medical needs as the Gallatin Valley’s population grows.
Billings Clinic’s arrival came amid Bozeman Health announcing layoffs and financial struggles.
In early October, a group of physicians then voted “no confidence” in the CEO John Hill and the board’s leadership. Shortly after, the chair of the health board resigned. On Oct. 26, former CEO John Hill resigned.
The health system named Dr. Kathryn Bertany as interim CEO.
Bozeman Health laid off 28 leadership staff and eliminated 25 open leadership positions in August, citing financial issues from declining patient numbers and staffing shortages.
In the first half of 2022, the nonprofit health care system reported losing $14.8 million in revenue, with its costs exceeding revenue by 8%.
7. Mental health care landscape shifts
Though the future of Gallatin County’s mental health landscape grew murkier as the weeks and months of 2022 rolled on, some progress was made to lift the haze.
Gallatin County terminated its decade-long contract with Western Montana Mental Health Center, the operator of Hope House, at the beginning of the year. That facility provided the county’s only secure emergency detention for people suffering from mental health crises who are brought in by law enforcement or need to be detained before seeing a judge.
The termination of that contract put more pressure on Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center’s emergency department to provide mental health services. By May, the hospital emergency department was averaging 80 to 120 behavioral health patients a month.
When Gallatin County severed ties with WMMHC, it opened up a flood of questions and options on how to fill the glaring gaps in crisis stabilization and emergency detention in the county. In July, the county began searching for a new provider.
Connections Health Solutions was the only candidate in the county’s month-long search for a new provider. The Arizona-based provider is now operating a mobile crisis service and is discussing plans to move into Bozeman Health’s Spanish Peaks Plaza building on North 19th Avenue to operate a crisis stabilization center. Questions still remain from the county on how to address certain behavioral health care gaps, such as emergency detention.
At the same time, Bozeman Health was mulling a deal this year to purchase the Hope House campus from WMMHC to provide outpatient services there. That deal was scuttled in September.
However, the hospital still plans to open an inpatient psychiatric unit. Work on the unit may begin next year with a tentative opening of 2024. In the meantime, the hospital opened a Psychiatric Emergency Services area, next to the emergency department, which can serve five patients at a time.
8. Bozeman School District planning cuts amid budget shortfall
Identified as a “mega issue” in the summer of 2022, Bozeman Public Schools has spent the last six months strategizing on how to cut $4.1 million from its general fund budget.
Administrators have cited the opening of the second high school, pandemic-related enrollment drops in elementary schools, increased money toward recruiting and retaining staff and legislative formula funding changes as the reasons for budget shortfall.
A group of staff, students, administrators, parents and community members settled on a list of 10 proposed budget reductions and released them in mid-December. The list includes cutting staff by the equivalent of almost 27 full-time employees, closing an elementary school, increasing the building reserve levy and adult education levy, reducing central office or building administration staff and eliminating the Bozeman Charter School.
The possible closure of an elementary school and the resulting need to redraw elementary school boundary lines has received the most concern and questions from parents. The district estimates the closure would cut around $300,000 from the general fund budget.
Following a series of forums with staff and residents, the school board is expected to vote on the proposed reductions at its Jan. 9 meeting. A process for redesigning middle and high school master schedules — needed due to the staff cuts — is slated to start in January.
9. Housing market slows, but prices stay high
Through much of 2020 and 2021, it seemed like the housing market in Bozeman would never slow down, that houses would get ever more expensive and new listings would get snatched up quicker and quicker.
But not everything lasts forever. Rising interest rates spurred a slowdown to Bozeman’s housing market in 2022, though it’s not all good news for prospective buyers.
Houses tended to stay on the market longer, and had fewer offers through much of 2022, according to data from the Gallatin Association of Realtors and anecdotes from local realtors. Through the hottest time in Bozeman’s market, realtors had to rush to put in offers on new listings, offer far above asking price and forgo any contingencies to get their offer to the top of the list.
In the late summer, several realtors shared with the Chronicle that the script had flipped, with a drop in urgency in the market and more leverage for buyers.
Still, prices remain high. According to the realtor’s group, in November, the median sales price of a condo or townhome in the county was $479,000, and $768,713 for a single-family home.
Condos spent a median of 47 days on the market and single-family homes spent 55 days on the market in November.
10. Swim Center shuttered for repairs
The city was preparing for repairs to the Swim Center’s HVAC system and its floor and ceiling tiles when structural issues with the building’s roof and walls were discovered. In mid-May, the city’s chief building official made the decision to close the building, citing concerns that a heavy snowfall or seismic event could lead to its collapse.
The news was devastating for local swimmers, including the Barracudas Swim Club, who had to transition to outdoor, “dryland” practices while the city rushed to get the outdoor Bogert Pool ready for the summer. Soon, dozens of swimmers, parents and coaches showed up to city commission meetings to pressure the city to prioritize getting the facility reopened, citing disruption to their crucial exercise routines or training for college or high school swim seasons.
In the meantime, swimmers made do by sharing space in the smaller Bogert Pool and using a number of privately owned pools throughout town. Some even traveled to Butte and further to find water.
The city commission later declared a state of emergency over the building to speed up repairs, which started in September. The building reopened in early October, though additional repairs are planned for the next two summers.
