Flooding, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2022

Bozeman File
The holiday "spiders" are strung in downtown Bozeman.

2022 may have felt closer to our pre-pandemic lives than the past two years — but the year was still far from normal.

This summer, flooding roiled southwest Montana and Yellowstone National Park, washing out roads and carrying away homes. Montana elected a second congressman for the first time in three decades. Cyclist deaths prompted policy conversations about road safety in Bozeman after tragic bicyclist deaths.


And that’s just to name a few.

Yellowstone flood flyover
The Gardner River weaves a new channel through washed out sections of North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Livingston Flooding
Austin Trayser, a fishing guide with Drake Outfitters, pulls his boat in after ferrying his friends across floodwaters from the Yellowstone River to their house to grab some belongings on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Livingston. The homeowner, Page York, said that they raised up the farm house years ago “and that’s what saved us.”
Gardiner flood
A helicopter flies south towards Gardiner over the Yellowstone River as workers place boulders beneath a large gap in U.S. Highway 89 at Point of Rocks on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Zinke campaign
Ryan Zinke, a candidate for U.S. Congress, tips his hat after addressing supporters during a campaign event at the Montana GOP office in Belgrade on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Kelly Fulton Memorial
Colton Lee sits on his longboard while writing a note at Kelly Fulton's memorial at the corner of Oak Street and North 15th Avenue on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Lee never had Fulton as a teacher but said Fulton had a positive impact on his sister's life. "He was the first person she showed her college application to," Lee said.
Public Safety Center ribbon cutting
People gather outside the new Bozeman Public Safety Center for the building's ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Billings Clinic Grand Opening
A crowd gathers outside of Billings Clinic Bozeman for a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Hope house
The Hope House, an adult mental health crisis stabilization center, is photographed on Jan. 12, 2022, with Bozeman Health visible in the background.
Hyalite Elementary schools enrollment
A student in Madeline DeMarco's kindergarten class raises their hand to answer a question about favorite Thanksgiving foods at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Real Estate
New housing is built along West Babcock Street on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Swim Center
A handrail leans above an empty pool at the Bozeman Swim Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The pool is set to reopen on Oct. 10, after damage to its roof and walls was discovered in May and the building was declared to be unstable.

