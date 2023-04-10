Let the news come to you

A flood watch is in effect for southwest Montana until Wednesday afternoon, following concerns of excessive snowmelt after temperatures jumped upwards of 60 degrees Monday and over the weekend.

While Gallatin and Park counties were spared from severe flood damage on Monday, people in Madison County reported two washed out roads in the afternoon near the Centennial Valley and Palisades.

Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing throughout the night until Thursday, and officials are asking people to make sure their property is prepared for potential flooding.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

