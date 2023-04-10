A flood watch is in effect for southwest Montana until Wednesday afternoon, following concerns of excessive snowmelt after temperatures jumped upwards of 60 degrees Monday and over the weekend.
While Gallatin and Park counties were spared from severe flood damage on Monday, people in Madison County reported two washed out roads in the afternoon near the Centennial Valley and Palisades.
Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing throughout the night until Thursday, and officials are asking people to make sure their property is prepared for potential flooding.
That means clearing debris out of culverts and ditches so they don’t get clogged, checking to make sure basement sump pumps are working, and having an up-to-date flood insurance policy for higher risk areas.
People should also register for their county’s emergency alert system at readygallatin.com for Gallatin County or by texting their zip code to 888777 for Park County.
Concerns are elevated because of the high amount of snow on the valley floor, said Patrick Lonergan, director of Gallatin County Emergency Management.
While mountain snowpack melt off is always expected this time of year, lower elevations saw an unusual amount of snow this year, Lonergan said. That means urban areas and streets are at a greater risk of flood impacts.
Despite concerns, the county didn’t see the significant flooding on Monday they were bracing for, Gallatin County Emergency Management said Monday afternoon. Officials will still be out Tuesday helping clear culverts and address problems as they come up.
Because of the high nighttime temperatures, people should address flooding issues on their property right away before they get worse, Lonergan said.
Sandbags to deter flooding impacts are available at Bozeman Brick, he added.
Over the weekend, there was no significant flooding in the county from snow melt, Lonergan said. In Churchill on Sunday, some water covered the roadways, but it wasn’t as much as expected given the high temperatures, he said.
The situation was similar in Park County, where officials said Monday afternoon no areas were badly flooded.
Still, the county is prepared to handle any flood impacts as they happened, said Greg Coleman, emergency manager for Park County.
Over the weekend, dozens of volunteers helped fill sandbags for the area. They’re free and available for pickup at the Park County fairgrounds, Coleman said.
Because of snowpack in the valley, the county is most concerned for melt out affecting middle to lower elevations, Coleman said.
Officials are also watching smaller streams like Billman and Fleshman creeks that will be most susceptible to flooding if drainage is poor and culverts clog.
Coleman, who spent Monday driving around the area to help clear drainage ditches, said the county is still reeling from damage caused by flooding last year, too. He started his week with a meeting to address debris still impacting the Yellowstone River.
“It’s all hands on deck. We’re doing the best we can to clean up from last year while preparing for this year as well,” Coleman said.
Madison County did see a handful of road impacts from flooding Monday.
As of 4 p.m., water had washed out a residential road off U.S. 287 near Palisades and was fast approaching a home, said Madison County emergency services spokesperson Jennifer Martens.
Another rural road west of Ennis near the Centennial Valley was also washed out and impassable, Martens said.
People should be extremely cautious driving at night because it’s harder to see water on the roads and if they are washed out, Martens said.
According to the National Weather Service, while flooding concerns this week are elevated for southwest Montana, they could be even higher next week.
From Wednesday afternoon to Friday, another weather system is expected to deliver four to six inches of wet snow for the Bozeman area and another foot to the surrounding mountains, said lead meteorologist Christian Cassell.
But weekend temperatures will again reach the 50s, meaning the snow that falls later this week will melt very quickly, Cassell said.
Through Wednesday, the main concern in southwest Montana are impacts to smaller streams, drainage areas and water on roadways. But next week, the area could see greater impacts to its larger rivers, Cassell said.
The snowmelt is also creating prime conditions for wet slide avalanches.
For the Bridger, Galaltin, Madison, and Lionhead ranges, avalanche danger from wet snow slides was rated “considerable” on Monday morning, and increased to “high” later in the day, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
Several wet slides happened over the weekend, including near Quake Lake, Flanders Creek, Big Sky, and the Yellowstone Club.
