A work group is honing in on a list of recommendations for regulating commercial and non-commercial use of the Madison River.
At a meeting on Thursday evening, members of the Madison River Work Group voted to adopt a draft list of commercial use recommendations for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider.
The suggestions could be modified before they are presented to the commission during its next meeting on June 22, said Madison River Work Group Chair KC Walsh. There will be opportunities for public feedback during the June meeting and after it.
If all goes well, the commission will look to adopt final recommendations in August, Walsh said.
“We started this process back in September with a Winston Churchill quote — that perfection is the enemy of progress,” he said. “I think we’ve made great progress here in this group.”
Daniel Larson, a Madison River Work Group member, said a commercial management sub-group has fine-tuned some draft recommendations in response to comments from the work group and FWP staff.
Under the current proposed rules, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Bureau of Land Management would retain their joint “Special River Permit,” or SRP, system along the Madison River.
Fishing outfitters and guides use the system to report their annual river usage, and the state and federal agencies use it to govern access to fishing access sites and to collect fees. Under the work group’s proposal, there would be no limit on granting SRPs to new commercial river users.
The work group also is recommending that the Fish and Wildlife Commission authorize a second state of Montana “Madison River Use Permit,” or RUP, to licensed outfitters and guides along the river.
That permit and related regulations would dictate how commercial use trips along the Madison River are allocated. RUP holders wouldn’t be allowed to take clients on more trips per year than they did in 2019 or 2020, whichever number is higher.
The Madison River Use Permit system would be enforced between the outlet of Earthquake Lake and the junction of the Jefferson River, with the exception of Ennis Lake and the Bear Trap Wilderness boundaries.
Work group members are proposing that the commission establish an appeals process for RUP holders who encountered unusual or extenuating circumstances in 2019 or 2020 that limited their ability to take clients on trips.
Members of the work group agreed to support a fixed annual cap on commercial use of the Madison River, with no extra limits on use in the “peak season,” at the height of summer, and no additional geographical limits.
They want to use “adaptive management review” to monitor changes in use patterns and apply geographical or seasonal limits on river use, if that becomes necessary. At previous meetings, some members have raised concerns over guides concentrating their trips in the peak season.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission or a separate work group would evaluate the Madison River RUP system annually for its first three years, and at least once every three years thereafter, according to the recommendations.
The work group also voted to adopt a series of draft recommendations for regulating non-commercial use of the Madison River.
Conservation groups, state representatives, Ennis business leaders, guides and outfitters have all raised concerns about the prospect of the pressure on the river continuing to increase without any regulations to restrict it, said work group member Brian McGeehan.
“This issue will never go away. At some point, we need to adopt a management plan,” he said. That plan “must have tools that prevent unregulated recreation growth from all these groups.”
Work group members are calling on FWP to use “passive data collection methods” to count river users, which will aid in developing and carrying out a comprehensive Madison River Recreation Plan that goes beyond limiting commercial use of the river. That could include scheduled floats to count wade anglers.
All users who plan to float the Madison River will be required to obtain a daily Madison River Float Permit, which will aid in that data collection, beginning in 2023. People will be able to reserve them digitally or in-person, and a maximum of 20 individuals can be on a permit.
That permit will be required when any person floats the river between the Yellowstone Park boundary to Ennis Lake, or from Warm Springs Day Use Area to the Jefferson River confluence.
Any client of a Madison River Special River Permit holder will not have to obtain a non-commercial float permit, according to the recommendations. The work group is calling for a small transaction fee to offset costs of the online reservation system.
After two years of carrying out the float permit system, the work group is poised to recommend that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks develop a Madison River Recreation Management Plan.
That plan will “define acceptable levels of recreational use on the river” and “a range of management options that protect the future quality of recreation on the river,” according to the proposal.
“These restrictions will have to apply to both commercial and non-commercial use,” Walsh said. “If we’re going to start limiting on a daily basis, I can not imagine at least the current Fish and Wildlife Commission not treating this as a holistic river plan.”