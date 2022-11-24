“We pride ourselves on having the first tracks, the first real snow event in the country,” said Rachel Spence, the festival’s program director.
Spence estimated the festival would draw around 2,000 skiers this year, with events throughout the week.
“There are people who have been coming for probably 20 plus years,” Spence said. “Some come with families and a lot of ski teams have been coming.”
For the last two years, the organizers didn’t host biathlon races or skiing clinics. A small group of people gathered in 2020. Last year, organizers opted to cancel the event because the area didn’t have enough snow by Thanksgiving week.
With some people already having reservations and hotels booked, Spence said there were still people who showed up but there weren’t organized events like there is this year.
“Right now, (the snow) is amazing. It was a huge dump. We have a 16-inch base, and the weather has stayed cool so conditions have been excellent,” she said.
Spence said the festival typically draws a group of high school ski teams from as far away as Duluth, Minnesota.
Jan Babits, Shayla Babits and Aileen Brew traveled from Lander, Wyoming, for the festival. The Babits, mother and daughter, were returning for their third time, while Brew had attended seven times.
Shayla, who is on the Lander Valley High School Ski team, said there’s more snow in West Yellowstone than there is in Lander. There were around 10 teammates and their families in attendance.
“It’s a great opener to the season, to have good snow and see all the other skiers here,” Brew said.
With the festival always falling on Thanksgiving week, many attendees have their own holiday skiing and dinner traditions.
“Sometimes we’ve had big potlucks. I think this year we have mass reservations for the Holiday Inn buffet,” Brew said.
Jed Huseby competed in the adult biathlon race on Wednesday afternoon. Huseby races with the adult masters team at Bozeman’s Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
Huseby grew up on a farm target shooting with cans and said biathlon combines two things he enjoys, skiing and target shooting. He loves the challenge of standing and calming his body before taking aim at the targets.
Huseby said his son was also racing in the biathlon with Crosscut’s youth team.
Ann Sorenson, Crosscut’s head youth biathlon team coach, said there were around nine youth racers and 11 adults. Rendezvous’ course was always good and there was great snow this year, she said.
For some of her younger team members, it’s their first biathlon race.
“They’re a bundle of nerves, a bundle of joy,” Sorenson said. “It’s fun to get them on snow. It’s really fun to see the kids come out for their first race.”
The festival, with more than 40 years of history, has focused on more outdoor events and less indoor gatherings the last few years, Spence said. This year there was a Rossignol representative on site with an outside demo booth for skis and boots.
In the last five years, it’s been more uncertain if West Yellowstone would have enough snow for the event. Before then it was a given the town would have plenty of snow by Thanksgiving, according to Spence.
The clinics and races will continue throughout the week. Throughout all of it, Spence said she was looking forward to seeing people out enjoying the Nordic trails all week.
“It’s fun to see people connect here every year. The camaraderie between skiers and seeing young kids get out their and being able to train,” Spence said. “I love that it’s a lifelong sport and anyone can do it. All ages can meet together on the trails and ski together.”
