Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

WEST YELLOWSTONE — Skiers from Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and more hit the 20 plus miles of trails here at Rendezvous Ski Trails for West Yellowstone’s annual cross country ski festival.

The event, featuring biathlon races and skiing clinics, returned after a year of low snow the previous year and limited offerings during the pandemic.

“We pride ourselves on having the first tracks, the first real snow event in the country,” said Rachel Spence, the festival’s program director.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.