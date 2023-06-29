Ennis Fourth of July Parade
Throngs of people line Main Street to watch the Fourth of July Parade in Ennis on Monday, July 4, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

As the Fourth of July approaches, celebrations around Gallatin Valley will kick off.

The upcoming week will be filled with parades, barbecues and fireworks.

BOZEMAN


