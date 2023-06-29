As the Fourth of July approaches, celebrations around Gallatin Valley will kick off.
The upcoming week will be filled with parades, barbecues and fireworks.
BOZEMAN
Bozeman is holding multiple Fourth of July events this year.
With fireworks banned in city limits this year, Bozeman is holding its first city firework show at 10 p.m. at the Bozeman Softball Complex off Highland Boulevard.
Nonprofit Reach, will be holding its 16th annual Reach Race for Independence on the Fourth from 8-11 a.m. The race is for all ages and all proceeds will support the nonprofit. The course offers multiple distances of 1K, 5K or 10K through Bozeman’s northern trails.
The Dahl Funeral Home celebrates the holiday with an Independence Day Celebration from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 300 Highland Blvd. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Hotdogs, beverages and music are included.
The Kimpton Armory Hotel will commence the festivities with a Red, White, and Brew 4th of July Party in the Sky Shed from 4-11 p.m. Enjoy happy hour prices and food and drink specials all night. The Armory is located downtown at 24 W. Mendenhall St.
BIG SKY
Big Sky is celebrating independence with several bashes.
Big Sky continues its annual summer Music in the Mountains this Fourth. This holiday, The Tiny Band will perform starting from 6-10:30 p.m. at Len Hill Park, 285 Simkins Dr. Performances are free to attend and for all ages.
Big Sky will have its own 5K run this Fourth. The non-profit Big Sky Community Organization is holding a race at 9 a.m. in the Big Sky Community Park. The race is for all ages and $35 to register. All proceeds will go to the non-profit.
PARADES
It is not the Fourth of July without a parade.
West Yellowstone will hold an all-day Fourth of July celebration. A parade will be held at 6 p.m. through town. Following the parade is live music from 5-7 p.m. at Pioneer Park. The Wild West Yellowstone Rodeo will also follow the parade from 7:00 p.m. at the rodeo grounds. A firework celebration will begin around 10:15 p.m.
Livingston will also be taking to the streets with their parade on July 2 at 3:00 p.m. The parade is part of a larger rodeo celebration held from June 30-July 4 at the Park County Fairgrounds. Firework shows will take place after dark every night.
Ennis is commencing the festivities with its 87th annual Fourth of July parade starting at 10 a.m. through Main Street. Ennis will also have a rodeo from July 3-4 at 7 p.m. at its rodeo grounds.
