Fire officials announced Wednesday they will turn the Bradley Creek fire over to local management after 75% of the fire’s perimeter was contained Tuesday.
The fire’s size didn’t increase Tuesday night, and officials predicted its spread Wednesday would be minimal. Precipitation and favorable winds helped keep the flames from spreading further.
A team from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has been assisting firefighters from Madison County since Monday.
Since igniting Sunday afternoon, the fire incinerated 1,870 acres southeast of Norris along the Bradley Creek drainage. The cause of the fire is still unknown, though officials are working on bringing in investigators, said Kristen Baker, a DNRC spokesperson.
DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service and Madison County have all contributed resources to fight the fire, which is burning through grass, sagebrush and juniper on private, Bureau of Land Management and Montana State University land.
On Wednesday morning, 95 people, including 10 engines, one crew and two water tenders, were responding to the fire. Efforts shifted to mopping up around structures and visible smoke, according to a news release from DNRC.
A slight chance of severe thunderstorms and high winds were predicted for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. New rainfall and thunderstorms were predicted for Wednesday night.
The fire has cost almost $300,000, officials estimated. No structures have burned, though workers from NorthWestern Energy have been repairing damaged power lines. Livestock losses have occurred, officials said.
Air quality in Bozeman also improved from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate Tuesday night, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
To the southeast of the Bradley Creek fire, a blaze in Yellowstone National Park is still bumbling along, growing slowly each day. The Lone Star fire was estimated at 821 acres on Wednesday.
It’s burning three miles south of Old Faithful and officials are keeping an eye on its growth. So far, it’s mostly grown to the northeast, staying away from the historic buildings near the famous geyser.
Crews are still at the blaze and are monitoring it. More machinery and a fire effects crew are headed there, according to fire spokeswoman Lori Iverson.
The park’s Grand Loop Road is still closed from Old Faithful to West Thumb because of the fire, though both the Old Faithful and West Thumb areas remain open.
Michael Wright contributed to this report.
