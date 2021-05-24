Firefighters spent about three hours Sunday afternoon putting out a house fire just east of Bozeman.
No injuries were reported in the fire, according to a news release from Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue. It burned parts of a home on Robin Lane, near Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and between Bozeman Trail Road and U.S. Interstate 90.
The fire had roughly 30-foot-tall flames when firefighters arrived and is suspected to have started after an explosion in the garage.
The cause of the explosion or the fire is not yet known. Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue spokesperson Buck Taylor said no foul play is suspected and that the final determination of cause will most likely be made by an insurance company.
“(A Bozeman Fire Department) crew was able to start attacking the fire from the exterior of the building and then once Fort Ellis crews got there, we also started to do the same,” Taylor said. “We tried to extinguish most of the fire and cool it down from the outside, and then crews were able to make entry into the interior and get the rest of the fire out as well as start doing the salvage and overhaul process.”
Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue volunteers searching a home after a fire on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Courtesy of Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue
That salvage and overhaul process includes looking for valuables and heirlooms, Taylor said. The fire departments were able to save some artwork and computer drives and return them to the homeowners, who had left the house after hearing the explosion.
The house had heavy smoke damage, but portions of it were also saved in addition to the things recovered in the salvage and overhaul process.
It was the first structure fire in the Fort Ellis district in about two-and-a-half years, Taylor said. The department’s region covers 59 square miles, stretching from the eastern Bozeman city limits until the Park County line and including Jackson Creek, Kelly Canyon and Bear Canyon.
Bozeman Fire Department, Hyalite Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross also responded to the fire.
