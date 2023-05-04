Bozeman firefighters quickly knocked out a house fire on the 500 block of South 11th Avenue, which temporarily blocked traffic on the street.
The Bozeman Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Bozeman Fire Battalion Chief Graver Johnson said.
The fire appeared to start on the first floor of a house. No one was injured and everyone was out of the house by the time fire crews responded, he said.
Crews put out the fire quickly, Johnson said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It appears to have started in the living room or kitchen, Johnson said.
The house had heat damage and the south side of the house was visibly blackened. Speaking at about 10:20 a.m., Johnson said the extent of the fire damage was still unknown.
"We had a lot of high heat in there," Johnson said.
As of 10:25 a.m., Bozeman Police was rerouting traffic on 11th Avenue between West Story Street and West Dickerson Street. Johnson said traffic would likely reopen in about 30 minutes or so, as fire crews finished cleaning up the scene.
The fire department responded with two engines and a ladder truck, Bozeman Police Department and American Medical Response also responded to the fire.
