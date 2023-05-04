11th Avenue fire

Bozeman firefighters responded to a house fire around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

 Juliana Sukut/Chronicle

Bozeman firefighters quickly knocked out a house fire on the 500 block of South 11th Avenue, which temporarily blocked traffic on the street.

The Bozeman Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Bozeman Fire Battalion Chief Graver Johnson said.

The fire appeared to start on the first floor of a house. No one was injured and everyone was out of the house by the time fire crews responded, he said.


